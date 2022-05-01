Zach Brooks
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 4102 Dye Ln., Kuna ID, 83634
Campaign Website: BrooksforIdaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/ZachBrooksBOCC
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: Property taxes and the tax burden shift from commercial to residential properties — I will work with the Legislature to help undo the damage done from House Bill 389 (2021) and reinstitute the indexing of the exemption to home values until a long-term solution can be agreed upon.
Growth — I will promote land use balance, rather than overreacting by eroding property rights through a new comprehensive plan. I will also work to ensure that growth is paying for itself, rather than placing an increased burden upon longtime residents of the county.
An unstable Board of County Commissioners - I will provide leadership and stability by arriving on a daily basis, prepared to do the job at hand while treating everyone with respect.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: I have a degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting from Lewis-Clark State College. I've worked for companies and have run my own. During that time, I learned to create and work with budgets, hire and fire employees, make payroll, build a teamwork focused work environment, etc.
Over the past 6 years, I have actively built relationships with elected, appointed, and employed people in government at the State, County, and City levels and will leverage those relationships to bring about positive changes. I've written legislation and am familiar with the process and collaboration it takes to get from an idea to a law signed by the Governor.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: I will regularly show up to work, make myself available for meetings, be transparent and honest, and actively seek input from constituents, especially on issues where I need further information. I will also respond in a timely manner to phone calls and emails to the best of my ability.
Victor Holliday
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 36175 Big Springs Way, Nampa ID, 83686
Campaign Phone: 208-506-1826
Facebook: facebook.com/victor.holliday
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/vholliday2c
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: Jail Space: This is something that is still an ongoing issue that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later. Along with growth comes more crime, and we need more jail beds to keep up with our population.
Employee retention: We need knowledgeable and experienced staff to provide the services we are constitutionally mandated to provide. And we need to make sure that these employees are taken care of to keep them from leaving due to them finding higher paying jobs. We need to look into keeping up with the market as well as within the county.
Controlling population growth: This is a challenging issue, some individuals may have land and want to get out of the farming industry. It could be difficult to encourage them not to sell to individuals who want to build housing that are bringing more and more people to Idaho. I am proponent of personal property rights, so you can't argue with someone who wants to sell their land to the highest bidder.
Reducing property tax burden on homeowners: This I feel we need to try and bring in more industrial type business to help with the burden of property taxes in the county and also return to a more equal share of the property tax burden. Homeowners are bearing too much responsibility when it comes to property taxes, and I think we need legislative action to address this issue and finally have meaningful property tax relief to everyday Idahoans.
Our County is outgrowing its current space: We need to expand to accommodate current and future growth. An additional DMV in the county would be very helpful. We need new space around current county campuses to handle the growth in the county.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: I feel over the last 14-plus years as a county employee I have built a working relationship with each of the Elected Officials as well as with the Department heads within the county. I strongly believe that better communication with each of the Elected Offices is the key in working cohesively and trying to tackle the needs the county currently faces.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: My door will always be open. I also plan to make my email address and my office phone number available, so I'll be available to anyone who would like to have a discussion. I know the Commissioners meetings are posted for all who wish to attend and I encourage people to attend so they can be informed.
Pam White
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 2416 S. Meyer Street, Nampa ID, 83686
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: Property taxes — Wise use of peoples' money, knowing how to maintain funds in a sustainable budget, hold the line on reserves without cutting required services.
Preserve Ag land with well planned growth while fervently working with county communities on affordable housing needs.
Complete cost studies and strategies on building an efficient, safe and adequate new jail.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: I served 9 1/2 years on Nampa City Council and a part of those years were during the biggest recession in recent history. I am in my 6th year as a Commissioner and am the senior member of this Board. I had a career in banking and I had my investments licensing. I also served 4 years on Planning and Zoning for Nampa. I served on the finance committee for COMPASS and Board Chairman for St Alphonsus Nampa as well as Nampa Chamber of Commerce.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: I will be present, study my materials, search resources until I find satisfactory answers to citizens important questions. Most of all I will continue to volunteer my time where I am needed and support our County communities where and when I can. I love 2C and have for over 28 years!