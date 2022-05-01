Mailing Address: 4257 N. Tattenham Way, Boise, ID, 83713
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: No response.
Stan Ridgeway
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 1735 W. Rush Rd, Eagle, ID, 83616
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: Growth, contrary to what developers say, does not pay for itself which places the burden on current long-term resident and taxpayers.
Transportation, Ada County Commissioners should work with the Ada County Highway District (ACHD) and the five cities in Ada County, and other counties including Boise, Gem and Canyon County to provide leadership to support ACHD's efforts to deal with transportation.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: After serving as an elected official in five different positions over the past 25 years, I have a history of championing issues Ada County residents feel strongly about: public involvement, property rights, transparency, and a conservative approach to budgeting.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: I firmly believe an elected official has the responsibility to be fully engaged with citizens he/she is chosen to represent. My door has always been open to anyone who wished to discuss an issue either in person, on the phone, by email and in public meetings. When elected I will continue to be fully engaged and listen to constituents.