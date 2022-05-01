Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Katie Donahue
Party: Republican
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: -no response-
C. Scott Grow
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 4250 W. Sugarberry Ct., Eagle ID, 83616
Campaign Phone: 208-870-4000
Website: CScottGrowForIdaho.com
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: Homeowners are frustrated by the rapidly increasing property taxes on their homes. In the last legislative session, I co-sponsored HB741, which would have given unprecedented property tax relief to Idaho homeowners. Since it was late in the session, the bill didn't pass. If it had passed, the bill would have eliminated all property taxes on owner-occupied homes, except for bonds and school levies, which local voters approve. The result would be a reduction in homeowner property taxes of between 65% to 75%. From now until the next legislative session, I will work with stakeholder to get their input and support. During the next legislative term, I will present this legislation at the beginning of the session and work to get it passed.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: My professional career has been as a CPA, business consultant and investment advisor. I also served two terms on the Meridian School Board (now West Ada), including serving as Chairman of the Board.
I have served two terms as an Idaho State Senator. I serve as the Vice Chair of the Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee, as a member of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee (JFAC), and on the Economic Outlook Committee. In these positions I work on various tax issues, forecast the revenues for the state each year, and work on the budgets for all state agencies. I serve on subcommittees that work in detail on the following major budgets: K-12 education, higher education, transportation and law enforcement.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The number one concern expressed by citizens is the exorbitant property taxes on their homes. I also hear ongoing concerns expressed about traffic congestion, frustrations with our educational process and government overreach.
I am continuing to fight for legislative relief for homeowners, as discussed in the prior question.
This session we approved a $1.25 billion budget for the Idaho Transportation Department, a massive increase, and $200 million for local highway districts. I will continue to work to increase transportation funding to help overcome traffic congestions frustrations.
In the last year, we have passed legislation to limit government overreach. We will continue to work on these issues in the upcoming sessions.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I am a native Idahoan. We raised our family in Meridian. I will continue to work to protect our Idaho values from attacks by political activists.
We have many grandchildren attending schools in this valley. I will continue to work to provide the best possible education for our students, in the venue that parents feel is most appropriate for their children.
I have been a co-sponsor of pro-life education and will continue to work to protect the unborn.
I am a strong proponent for protecting our Second Amendment rights.
I successfully fought for funding to widen Highway 16, Highway 44, and Chinden Blvd. and to extend Highway 16 to I-84. Those construction projects will soon be moving forward.
I would appreciate receiving your vote.
Robert Imhoff
Party: Libertarian
Mailing Address: 816 S Waterton Ave, Eagle, ID, 83616
Campaign Phone: 208-252-5419
Website: robertimhoff.com
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: - no response -
Kirsten Faith Richardson
Party: Constitutional
Mailing Address: 4250 Valley View Ln, Emmett ID, 83617
Campaign Phone: 208-365-4262
Website: ProLife-Idaho.com
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I will vote against government growth. If a bill does not reduce spending and regulation I will vote, NO. I will sponsor legislation that will establish legal personhood for the unborn baby beginning at fertilization (when sperm meets egg). Abolish baby murder. I will ask for roll-call votes on everything and I will complain, big time, if bills are put in the Chairman's desk and not voted on. We must have accountability.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: This is the eighth time I have run for state legislature.
I home schooled all eight of my children. I pay attention to what is happening in our culture and government. I do not like being deceived. I study health issues every day. The Covid shot is harmful and many people were deceived by phony Pharma science. The jails, prisons, institutions, and schools need healthier food.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The legislature has to reduce spending so we can reduce taxes. I am for more 'at home electronic learning.' We can reduce property taxes by reducing education spending. We should never have voted for expanded medicaid under Otter. We need to get government out of health care.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Transgenderism should be illegal at all ages. It should be illegal to perform trans surgeries and take transgender chemicals in Idaho.
Republicans and Democrats are both socialist parties. We need more third party, non-socialist, Christian, constitutionalists. Every RINO deserves a Constitution Party challenger. Most lawyers in Idaho are selfish and fearful so they do not challenge the incumbent judges. This creates some judges that are not sympathetic with the poor and average citizens. I have a very detailed website, ProLife-Idaho.com, that I share with my husband, Pro-Life, a candidate for Lt. Governor. We suggest you vote on primary day for Janice McGeachin, Priscilla Giddings, Raul Labrador, Dorothy Moon, and Branden Durst.
Steven Thayn
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 5655 Hillview Rd., Emmett ID, 83617
Website: steventhayn.com
Campaign Website: thaynforsenate.com
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: Continue to advocate for parental choice within the public school system. It is the parents' responsibility to see their children receive an education. I have authored the Advanced Opportunities program that provides an in-school voucher for all students beginning in the 7th grade. It is the largest school choice program in Idaho.
I also authored the Innovative Classroom law that allows parents a greater voice in choosing an alternative curriculum.
And, the Self-directed Learner law that rewards motivated students.
While most of my success has been in education, I have also crafted a law about primary care and health savings accounts for state employees with the hope that all Idahoans can, at some time, have an HSA.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am a father, grandfather, small businessman, a former dairy farmer, and teacher.
I have been in the legislature for 16 years and am currently the chairman of the Senate Education Committee.
I believe in respectful dialogue. I listen to those with different opinions and try to find common ground rather than focus on differences. I would like to think that I am able to honestly express my opinion in a frank manner and then expect those that disagree to do the same in a respectful manner with the intent of finding a solution that is better than either position before the conversation began.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: I see the descent into tribalism as our biggest problem. If we allow the most strident, divisive voices to dominate the conversation, we will not solve our problems. Any problem can be solved if we strive to find win-win solutions that empower families.
We have, as a society, become too dependent upon government solutions to social problems by creating more government programs. However, there is another way. We can begin to invest in and work at building the capacity of family units to solve our problems. It is through strengthening individuals that society is strengthened, not by building the capacity of the state. The most stable, productive individuals come from stable family units, yet we ignore the data.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I have been able to work with organizations, groups, and individuals across the political spectrum, from the IEA (teachers union) to the Farm Bureau. My only requirement is that we agree to solve problems by empowering people with choices. Cicero taught “law is not a product of human thought, nor is it any enactment of peoples, but something eternal which rules the whole universe by its wisdom in command and prohibition. Nor is it one law at Rome and another at Athens, one law today and another thereafter; but the same law, everlasting and unchangeable, will bind all nations and all times.”
This natural law that unites all mankind can only be discovered by respectful dialogue.