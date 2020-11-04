NAMPA — Voters selected three new trustees for the College of Western Idaho, creating a board comprised of all women.
Two CWI trustees, including one of the community college's founding board members, lost their reelection bids Tuesday, paving the way for two new younger board members.
C.A. “Skip” Smyser lost his seat in Zone 1 to Samantha Guerrero, who earned 55.2% of the vote in Ada and Canyon counties, and Mary Niland lost in Zone 3 to April Baylon-Mendoza, who received 51.3% of the votes.
In Zone 5, retiring state Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb of Boise ran unopposed for the seat held by outgoing trustee Mark Dunham.
The incoming board is made up of all women; three of them are women of color.
Guerrero, who is Latina, said she believes that the incoming board is more representative of the community in Canyon and Ada counties than the previous board.
"We are multigenerational and we come from different cultural backgrounds," Guerrero said. "To me that allows us the ability to bring all those backgrounds to the table and remove barriers to education to folks who look like us."
Guerrero is the bilingual community organizer for the Idaho Organization of Resource Councils. She is a first-generation Idahoan and a daughter of Mexican immigrants. She graduated in 2017 from the College of Idaho with her Bachelor of Arts in anthropology/sociology and political economy.
Symser, who lost reelection, is an attorney and restaurant owner from Parma. He was the CWI board chairman and a former state legislator.
Guerrero said her opponent did great things for the college, but she is excited to be part of the next generation of CWI board members.
Guerrero said her main objectives after being sworn in as a board member are to address the needs for teachers and students during the pandemic, she hopes to increase grant opportunities for students and to work on areas of diversity and equity at the college.
Niland, the retired CEO and founder of Witco, helped establish CWI in 2007, when she was appointed as a founding trustee. Niland was unseated by Baylon-Mendoza, a Filipino-American, who received three degrees from CWI before graduating from Boise State University with a Bachelor of Science in political science and government.
Baylon-Mendoza is a supervisor with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. She also worked for 11 years at Money Tree, where she said she obtained leadership skills and the ability to manage a large institution.
As a former CWI graduate and "civil servant at heart," Baylon-Mendoza said she is "attached to the educators at CWI, they were influential in my growth and in what I decided to do in my own life."
Baylon-Mendoza said she is thrilled to serve on a board made up of completely women. She said she has been a long-time fan of Buckner-Webb's work in the Idaho Legislature.
"If other girls and young women are inspired to put themselves out there and make a change, I think now is our time," she said.
Baylon-Mendoza said her main goals as a board member will be trying to create more of a community at CWI. She plans to help the college use social media to create that community and outreach to students who may be struggling with the impacts of COVID-19 and other setbacks.
Smyser and Niland could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
CWI launched its first classes in January 2009 and grew into one of the nation's fastest-growing community colleges, serving more than 31,000 students in 2019 and operating on a $71.6 million budget in fiscal year 2020.
Ten percent of CWI's students are full-time, and the bulk of the part-time students are high schoolers earning dual credit.
The college has tried to expand its facilities in recent years but has failed to secure voter support for a bond or tax levy increase. In May 2019, voters rejected a 10-year, $4.7 million per year plant facilities levy that, coupled with state funding, would have paid for a new health science building. Three years earlier, voters turned down a $180 million bond to pay for four new buildings.
There has also been some unrest among staff. Last year, a majority of the 146 full-time faculty gave a vote of no confidence in CWI President Bert Glandon, claiming the administration used a "culture of fear" and cared more about making money than caring for students or faculty. One month later, trustees approved a contract extension for Glandon and a roughly $5,000 raise.
CWI trustees are elected from zones within the CWI district, which covers Ada and Canyon counties. Citizens in both counties vote for commissioners in all zones.