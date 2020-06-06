Three property tax levies were on the ballot in the Treasure Valley during the May primary, and all of them failed to pass muster with the voters.
Voters turned down two supplemental levies for public school systems, one in Meridian’s West Ada School District and the other in Middleton, and Kuna voters also gave a thumbs-down to a supplemental tax levy to help pay for improvements to the city’s fire district. Reasons for voters choosing not to support levies vary widely, but the growing economic stress due to the pandemic could have been a factor for the broad dismissal of new taxes to fund services.
The city of Boise, which requests bonds and levies infrequently, is considering a series of bonds to fund improvements in the aging wastewater renewal system in the coming years. The first bond could go to the voters as early as November, but city council is in the early stages of considering whether or not it will try to get the funds in this manner or do rate increases instead.
For both Middleton and Kuna, this vote represents another denial of funds in a string of unsuccessful requests to the voters, but in West Ada, this election upended an eight-year trend of voters approving the $14 million annual levy.
Middleton and West Ada schools now face budget cuts, and Kuna will be unable to hire additional staff, expand the fire station or upgrade equipment as planned.
Jacklyn Kettler, political science professor at Boise State University, said rising property taxes are already a concern statewide, but the economic pressures from COVID-19 have made those requests even more unappealing.
“Concerns about growing property taxes can figure in and right now with the economy in rough shape and a lot of people unemployed. That would make people even more cautious for voting for increased spending in that manner,” she said. “I think just that kind of frustration grows, and when you get into a situation like right now, it gets especially concerning.”
West Ada's two-year, $14 million-per-year levy passed with 68% approval in 2018, but only received 46% in approval this time around. It would go toward covering operational costs for current programs, paying teachers and other run-of-the-mill expenses. If approved, the levy would have cost the average taxpayer $52.60 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.
West Ada Education Association President Eric Thies said no one is angry at the voters for turning down the levy, but the idea of cutting $14 million out of the already-strapped school system’s budget “is going to hurt.”
“There’s just no way left to cut our budget that isn’t going to affect student learning,” he said. “That’s the part that we’re struggling with the most. Do we not buy new textbooks?”
The school district will need to reduce costs by $27.3 million next year, spokesman Eric Exline told KTVB.
“Now the challenge is how do you reduce your cost?" he said.
The Middleton School District has been struggling to earn approval for additional funds for school facilities and programming for several years now. This $1.5 million supplemental levy annual levy was also turned down by voters in March with 44% of voters voting yes, but in the May primary the measure only saw 36% support.
This was also an expiring supplemental levy, which means the district is facing cuts in order to make ends meet without the funds they have used for the past two years. Cuts could include combining classroom assistant positions, eliminating transportation for sports and extracurricular trips and charging students “pay-to-play” fees for extracurricular activities.
Boise’s bedroom communities, such as Middleton, have experienced exponential growth in recent years as the Treasure Valley’s population skyrocketed. This creates a brutal combination of government services unable to keep up with the growth and voters stuck with rapidly increasing property tax bills as values increase. The high demand for housing in the area and limited inventory have also played a role in rising home values, and in turn, tax bills.
House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, has been a vocal proponent for cutting property taxes in communities where homeowners are facing an increasingly high tax burden. In this year’s legislative session, Moyle advocated for a proposal that would temporarily freeze property tax increases in order to force local governments to negotiate on the issue. The bill died in the Senate, and no other proposals to relieve tax burden succeeded.
Moyle described property taxes as “too dang high,” which is why voters turned down these levies.
“When you’ve got a society that’s had a shutdown and struggling to make ends meet, and the fact that some of these local taxing districts will raise their property taxes, is criminal,” he said in an interview following the election.
In Kuna, officials were hoping for an additional $1.2 million annual levy to be collected for two years to boost the fire district’s roughly $3 million budget. The district in 2018 and 2019 sought a permanent annual levy increase of $1.1 million. The permanent increase needed two-thirds majority, or about 67%, to pass, and narrowly failed with 65% support in 2018 and 62% support in 2019. The temporary levy needed a simple majority to pass, and failed with only 42% support.