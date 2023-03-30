Avimor annexation

The entrance to the Avimor development north of Eagle. Avimor is a planned community with a population of around 22,000 people.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

EAGLE— After several public city government meetings and hours of public testimony, Eagle’s city council has approved Avimor's request to be annexed into city limits. 

Avimor’s annexation will make Avimor residents recipients of Eagle city services.  Eagle residents have previously expressed concern over how the annexation would affect land use, water supply, schools and taxes. Some Eagle citizens who  testified at previous meetings expressed concerns about “bias in the system." The McLeod family, owners of Avimor, donated to Pierce’s 2019 mayoral campaign. It’s also been made known that councilmember Charlie Baun has previously worked and lived in Avimor. 


Reporter

