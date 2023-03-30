EAGLE— After several public city government meetings and hours of public testimony, Eagle’s city council has approved Avimor's request to be annexed into city limits.
Avimor’s annexation will make Avimor residents recipients of Eagle city services. Eagle residents have previously expressed concern over how the annexation would affect land use, water supply, schools and taxes. Some Eagle citizens who testified at previous meetings expressed concerns about “bias in the system." The McLeod family, owners of Avimor, donated to Pierce’s 2019 mayoral campaign. It’s also been made known that councilmember Charlie Baun has previously worked and lived in Avimor.
Avimor is anticipated to add around 22,000 people to Eagle over the course of 30 years, as previously reported.
“In Eagle, we’re making decisions for 30,000 people,” Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce previously told the Idaho Press. “One of the things you have to remember as a councilmember or mayor is that people are concerned about their community when they come out, and sometimes they don’t always go out being the most polite or the nicest.”
This story will be updated to reflect the councils deliberations.
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.