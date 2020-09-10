BOISE — The Downtown Boise Association is asking customers to return downtown, as survey results and tourism data illustrate a bleak situation for business owners and employees amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
During the nonprofit’s annual State of Downtown meeting, which was held virtually on Thursday, Executive Director Jennifer Hensley said, “downtown businesses are open and ready to welcome you.”
“Downtown is where we build both business and community, and downtown Boise needs you now,” Hensley said.
After pre-recorded introductions of downtown business owners and association board members, followed by a virtual performance by the Boise Philharmonic and a presentation of a 2019 annual report, Hensley shared the results of a recent survey of downtown business owners and employees. The survey attempted to discover the emotional, physical and financial health of those people.
Two out of five respondents said their businesses’ revenues are down 50% or more from the same period last year. One in five said revenues are down 70% or more. While just 15% said revenues are the same or better than this time last year.
“One business indicated that they’re down $34 million, another noted that they’ve still been closed since March,” Hensley said.
The survey, conducted over 10 days at the end of August, received responses from people representing 75 downtown businesses — 70% of respondents were business owners, with other respondents primarily identifying as managers and employees.
The survey found a significant number of people who typically work downtown are working remotely during the pandemic. A little more than one-third of respondents said they’re working from home 76% to 100% of the time. Half said they’re working at their place of business during the same amount of time.
Hensley said downtown represents an “outsize” portion of jobs compared to the rest of Boise. While downtown represents just 2% of Boise’s land area, 24% of its jobs are downtown.
“Downtown industries are big-time employers,” she said, which is why it’s important to draw people to those businesses.
“It’s a good idea that we need to figure out how to get those that are working from home out on the weekends, feeling safe, getting them downtown,” Hensley said.
Hensley said downtown Boise is a “big employer” of people in the leisure and hospitality industry. That sector has been hit particularly hard — 35% of jobs lost in Idaho since March were in that industry, she said.
Statewide, tourism saw an 86% drop in revenue in April, according to data presented Thursday by Matt Borud of the Idaho Department of Commerce. In May, revenues were down 75% and in June, 60%. While revenues are projected to steadily increase, estimates show they’ll still be down 35% in December.
In Boise, lodging occupancy was down 31.7% between January and July compared to 2019. Additionally, room rates have dropped 14.7%. Those declines are largely due to halting of business travel, such as conventions, meetings and events, Borud said. But, over the last few months, tourism revenues have trended upward, Borud said, and he expects they’ll return to pre-pandemic levels in early 2022.
“We know these numbers are ugly and it’s difficult to be down 30, 40, 50%, or more, but it’s trending a little bit better than we were initially expecting,” he said. “We’re optimistic.”