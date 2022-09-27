bench.jpg

Pam Beaumont, long-time Garden City Urban Renewal Commissioner and former City Council President who passed away last November, will be remembered with the dedication of the ‘Doily Bench’ in her honor on Oct. 1 at noon at Heron Park in City of Garden City, Idaho, 3858 Reed St.

 Courtesy Ken McCall

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Garden City resident Pam Beaumont, long active in state and local politics, passed away last fall. Beaumont served on the city council and as Garden City Council president.

Bereaved friends, loved ones and colleagues, wanted to do something to honor her so they enlisted the help of local artist Ken McCall, who created a “doily bench.” It will be dedicated on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Recommended for you

Load comments