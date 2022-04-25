When 8-year-old Kyah, Nampa Police Department's bomb squad dog, was told "go search," that's exactly what she did — and it only took her seconds to sniff out the detonation cord that was hidden from view.
Brad Workman, NPD's bomb tech officer and Kyah's owner, said he picked up Kyah from a farm in Nevada after seeing her on Facebook. After that, she was Nampa's very own high-energy explosive-sniffing dog.
When she found the chord, she immediately changed her breathing, became silent and stood almost completely frozen as she stared at Workman to let him know she discovered something.
"Most dogs are trained to sit, and that is called the final alert. But, that's not what we use for court purposes," Workman said. "We look at changes in behavior."
Aside from Kyah, NPD's five-person bomb squad also comes equipped with a 20-year-old robot, X-ray equipment and a whole garage of giant trucks.
There are only four bomb squads in the immediate region, Workman said. Joining Nampa is Boise, Twin Falls, and Spokane, which covers the northern portion of Idaho. The Nampa squad was formed by Homeland Security as a response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The Nampa bomb squad sees about 30-36 calls a year, Workman said, and responds to "all sorts" of things.
"Old mining explosives tend to be a big one that we respond to, and all these old mines and farmers that have died or are dying that have old cases of dynamite, back when you could go down and buy it," Workman said.
In addition to possible dynamite, something the squad sees often is pipe bombs.
"Sometimes people throw them in rivers or lakes, or sometimes people get mad and leave them for someone else to find," Workman said.
The process, Workman said, either involves pulling the suspected bomb out with a hook and destabilizing it, or using the squad's very own high-tech robot, equipped with cameras, microphones and giant wheels, to go in and handle the potential explosive itself.
The robot, which Workman said costs around $300,000, can take an X-ray of something that looks suspicious. Bomb techs outside in their trailer can then review the X-ray from a computer.
"It can also open doors," Workman said of the robot, in case there is a specific hostage situation or some other incident that may be too dangerous for officers to pursue in person.
"No doubt, we've stopped a couple of officer-involved shootings by using this guy," Workman said. "This has helped apprehend a lot of criminals."
Once the X-ray comes back from the robot, bomb techs review the picture and decide what to do next. That's what occurred last week, when there was a "suspicious package" outside the Hispanic Cultural Center that turned out to be a suitcase.
"We went out with the robot, was able to get an X-ray off the robot, and then we deemed that we still weren't comfortable going up and actually just open it. So we remotely put a 'charge' next to it to basically open up the briefcase, which works phenomenally," Workman said.
At that point, bomb techs go through fragments of the package to further examine what was inside.
"We may be fairly confident they're not explosive, but at the end of the day, I wasn't willing to bet my life," Workman said.
In this situation, if there was a battery inside a potential explosive, the squad has the ability to disable the battery through a high-velocity "slug" — something that could disable the battery so fast, the mechanism wouldn't have time to explode.
In addition to Kyah, the robot and the X-ray equipment, NPD's bomb squad also possesses an "8-ball" — a giant, sealable ball that can be used to contain explosions. If in use, the squad would seal up an explosive on the inside, then drive the 8-ball out to the desert.
"If the item the other day had been a really bad explosive, we don't want to go blow it up there. The theory is that even if it goes off in there, it should be able to contain up to 100 pounds of explosives," Workman said. "A lot of the big agencies actually dispose of things in them. They'll put stuff in there and actually set them off because they don't have ranges or the excess accessibility to go out to the middle of the desert and get rid of things."
All of the bomb squad's equipment resides in a giant garage at the Nampa Police Department, which is full of military-grade trucks and trailers.
Kyah, on the other hand, remains steadfast in Workman's police car, where she waits for her next searching mission with her owner — and hopes that she will be rewarded with her bright blue toy.