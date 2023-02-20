Get ready for some new local restaurants, coming soon to a fast-growing area in north Meridian.
A listing shows newly committed tenants to Orchard Park, a large development under construction in Meridian.
Orchard Park, formerly Linder Village, is a large mixed-use project with retail buildings, office space, drive-thru sites, parking, and future residential development in north Meridian.
LoopNet’s listing of the project now has several new tenants listed.
In what is labeled as the “Library Plaza,” new tenants include The Wylder, The STIL, Lemon Tree Co., and Form and Function. The Meridian Library District is also listed as a tenant.
Each of the four listed food and beverage places are local.
The Wylder has a Downtown Boise location and is also behind the Wyld Child and Certified Bakery. The Wylder has a variety of pizzas, like the Honey Badger and the Gem State of Mind.
The STIL has a location in Downtown Boise and the Bench. This local ice cream joint offers signature flavors like Deja Vu and Bake Sale.
Lemon Tree Co. is a sandwich and salad shop with a location in Downtown Boise, Harris Ranch, and ParkCenter. The menu features items like the PB and JJB Sandwich and the Sausage and Pear Salad.
Form and Function is a coffee shop in Downtown Boise. They offer staples like espressos and lattes and sell their own signature coffee beans.
Across the parking lot, another local restaurant, Biscuit and Hogs is listed.
Biscuit and Hogs has a location on Overland in Meridian and launched in 2020 as an offshoot of the Sunrise Cafe. It features higher-end brunch and breakfast foods. It is the sister chain to the Brucnhette restaurants.
The LoopNet description also shows Wendy’s, Olive Garden, Chipotle, Jamba Juice, and Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food spread across the development.
Orchard Park is anchored by a large Winco Foods store and the future Meridian library site, which is under construction.
The project includes future space for multi-familly and single-family homes, as well as a large mixed-use “Barn” structure and food hall.
