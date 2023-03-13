A bill aimed at blocking a planned Facebook data center in Kuna from being in an urban renewal district is back from the dead.
On Wednesday, the Idaho House Revenue and Taxation Committee moved to reconsider an earlier vote on HB 159 that narrowly failed at the end of February. The bill from House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star; Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise; and Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, requires any data center project to choose between a sales tax exemption or being placed in an urban renewal district. The idea is that this would require the data center to go on the property tax rolls immediately upon construction to provide property tax relief.
Economic development officials in Kuna, the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, and other urban renewal agencies across the state came out against the legislation. They said it would stop the city’s vision for using the Meta data center as a catalyst for a new urban renewal district on the city’s far eastern edge and send a message to businesses hoping to come to Idaho that the legislature could intervene in economic development deals halfway through the process.
The bill originally narrowly failed in the committee on Feb. 27 in an 8-7 vote. It returned when Rep. Jeff Cornilles, R-Nampa, made a motion to bring it back for reconsideration and the majority voted to decide on the legislation again.
This time, it passed 11-5 with several Republicans who originally voted against it flipping after they noted their original votes were fueled by “misconceptions.” The move to reconsider the bill was not listed on the committee agenda.
Bill picks up three new votes
The idea of bringing the bill back got a mixed reception.
Cornilles said he decided to bring it back after he learned new information about how it would impact the Nampa Urban Renewal Agency, of which he is a member. He originally voted against the bill.
“When this came up before us a few weeks ago now, a few things weren’t clear to me, and being on an urban renewal (board) I thought it would affect my urban renewal (agency) and it appears this doesn’t,” he said. “I’m convinced this is a good bill and we need to move this forward.”
Rep. Rick Cheatum, R-Pocatello, stuck to his guns on a no vote and expressed frustration that the committee was reconsidering the bill without any warning.
“It seems if we’re going to reconsider this bill the public should be made aware of that and here we are taking it up without it being on an agenda and without the public knowing this is under further consideration,” he said. “If we’re going to do this, let’s not do this under the dark of night and schedule this for a time so the public knows.”
Rep. Kenny Wroten, R-Nampa, was absent on the day of the original vote and he cast in favor of the bill on its second chance.
“I had an opportunity to visit with some of my city officials and review that bill and I believe that it has the clarification of the intent and it also has the guardrails and the scope that makes this a bill that I will be supporting,” he said.
Would this bill end Kuna’s urban renewal district?
Rep. Jerald Raymond, R-Menan, also changed his vote. He said his no vote was due to “misconceptions” he had about the bill, namely that he thought it would end Kuna’s urban renewal district.
“I was concerned how it would affect folks in my home district under the assumption that this would set the precedence it would undo a URA after it was put in place,” he said. “This is not the case and it is only the case if there is a huge data center over a certain value.”
While this bill would not officially undo Kuna’s plans for an urban renewal district in the area, city officials say removing the data center from the area would tank the project because the city planned to use the tax revenue from the data center to turn around and make infrastructure investments in the rest of the area to lure other large businesses into the industrial park.
And without that money to build out the infrastructure to the remote area, it would not pencil for the businesses, they would not come and it would mean the Meta data center would be served with a new city-operated water treatment plant that only serves a single business instead of several, the city of Kuna says.