Meta data center

Proposed data center for Meta Platforms Inc. in Kuna.

 Rendering provided by BoiseDev courtesy of Meta

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A bill aimed at blocking a planned Facebook data center in Kuna from being in an urban renewal district is back from the dead.

On Wednesday, the Idaho House Revenue and Taxation Committee moved to reconsider an earlier vote on HB 159 that narrowly failed at the end of February. The bill from House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star; Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise; and Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, requires any data center project to choose between a sales tax exemption or being placed in an urban renewal district. The idea is that this would require the data center to go on the property tax rolls immediately upon construction to provide property tax relief.


Recommended for you

Load comments