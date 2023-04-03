Military Reserve

A trail along the Boise Military Reserve.

 Photo provided by BoiseDev

More than a century after it was used as an active military installation, the federal government is conducting a study to ensure no dangerous munitions are left at the Military Reserve.

In the late 1800s, the U.S. Army opened the Boise Barracks to protect white settlers from the local Indigenous tribes of the Boise Valley People who lived in the area before colonization. It remained an active military installation until 1913 when the most significant buildings were turned into the Veterans Administration Medical Center. The site had some spurts of military action until World War II when it was finally turned over for use as a park.


