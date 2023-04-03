More than a century after it was used as an active military installation, the federal government is conducting a study to ensure no dangerous munitions are left at the Military Reserve.
In the late 1800s, the U.S. Army opened the Boise Barracks to protect white settlers from the local Indigenous tribes of the Boise Valley People who lived in the area before colonization. It remained an active military installation until 1913 when the most significant buildings were turned into the Veterans Administration Medical Center. The site had some spurts of military action until World War II when it was finally turned over for use as a park.
This park is what we know today as the Military Reserve. And the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is in the middle of a lengthy process to ensure there isn’t anything left over from the army days that could injure visitors or wildlife. The current phase of study on the reserve is expected to be finished in the fall of September 2024.
So far, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has spent $9,000 on the study.
Is it safe?
As part of the Formerly Used Defense Site Program, the corps is searching the site to determine any environmental or potential hazards to human health or the environment in the area and, if there are, to remediate them.
This process doesn’t necessarily mean the Military Reserve is unsafe. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Manager Ember Korver said she would have no qualms with spending time in the park while the study is ongoing, but she encourages the public to follow three steps: Recognizing, Retreating, and Reporting if they see anything unusual.
“I recently told the city that I would definitely take my kids and walk on all of the trails and enjoy it,” she said. “I would just be mindful of those three Rs and stay on the trails and I wouldn’t go exploring off-trail.”
The site has been screened, and no lead or “munitions constituents” or chemicals that could be present from exploding weaponry haven’t been found. Korver said there hasn’t been any indication from past investigations of unexploded bombs lurking in the park, but the goal of the investigation is to figure out if there is any material left and to remove it if it is found.
A decades-long process
The Military Reserve has been on the corps’ radar since the early 2000s. It has been working toward completion through the various phases of the government’s Comprehensive Environmental Response and Compensation and Liability Act.
The current part of the project is called the remedial investigation phase, where the goal is to determine what kinds of material are at the site, how much there is, and where they are located. After this phase is completed, the U.S. Army Corps will move on to a feasibility study to plan how the site will be remediated, if necessary.
Part of this process is determining if the materials need to be removed based on their risk to the public and the potential exposure to people using the area who might encounter them.
The U.S. Army Corps will complete its second field season at the Military Reserve from April to August. Then the remedial investigation report will be available in September 2024. That’s when the remediation of the area will start if it’s found to be necessary.
“We will evaluate if no action is acceptable at the site, but we won’t be able to determine if it’s acceptable until we’ve completed our investigation,” Korver said.