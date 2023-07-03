Big plans are brewing at a cooking school in downtown Boise.
Season and Taste, which opened its original location off 10th and Main streets in 2020, is opening a second location down the street.
The new classroom will be at 8th and Main, on the second floor of the Zion building — adjacent to the old Flatbread location where the 8th Street Deli used to be.
The original location is 600 square feet and can host 10-12 students in one class. The second location, which is set to open July 20, is much larger at 2,000 square feet and will also be a space for fine dining dinners and a space for guest chefs to host pop-up restaurants. Home kitchen cookware will also be sold in the new space.
ON THE MENU
Season and Taste is the only dedicated cooking school in the Treasure Valley since Sur La Table closed in The Village at Meridian and owner and chef Christiana Murray says she’s been feeling the demand for more classes.
“Classes have been selling out since I opened. I have long waitlists and need more space,” Murray said. “Boise definitely has a burgeoning food scene, and downtown is growing like crazy….so my answer isn’t to why….. It’s why NOT!”
Types of classes range from sushi to pasta making as well as french pastry and bread making intensives. Most classes include four courses and students get to eat and enjoy what they prepare throughout the class.
“We pride ourselves in offering hands-on classes with techniques that students can replicate in their home kitchen,” Murray said. “Many recreational cooking schools are demonstration only. We have found that by offering hands-on classes, students are much more successful when they leave our kitchen!”
Classes are open to the general public for most ages. They also offer family classes for kids ages 5-7 with an accompanying adult, kids and teen classes for ages 8-17, as well as a variety of classes for adults.
“Everywhere should have a cooking school! Since home cooking is quickly becoming a lost art, (although that changed a bit with COVID), I want to inspire everyone to cook one more meal at home than they would have otherwise,” Murray said.
