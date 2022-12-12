Support Local Journalism


The process to build a new campus for the College of Western Idaho along the Boise River is rumbling to life.

As BoiseDev reported this spring, the community college serving Ada & Canyon counties decided to move forward on building out campus locations in both counties. In Nampa, CWI plans to build out its existing campus along Idaho Center Blvd. And in Boise, a long-stalled project to build on the site of the former Bob Rice Ford property at Main Street and Whitewater Park Boulevard went back into motion after several years without progress.


