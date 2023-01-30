Support Local Journalism


Elmore County residents got their first crack at asking questions about a proposal to bring a Shoshone-Bannock casino to Mountain Home.

This week the East Idaho-based tribe held two open houses at the Elks Club in Mountain Home. Leaders presented the project proposal to the public, took input, and collected signatures for the upcoming petitions to the Department of the Interior the casino needs to get off the ground. In order for a casino to be approved off of tribal lands, it will require a green light from several levels of government including the Department of the Interior, Governor Brad Little, and the City of Mountain Home.


