Two projects, both alike in dignity, appeared before the fair Boise City Council this week, where we lay our scene.
But, unlike the star-crossed lovers at the center of Romeo & Juliet, these two mixed-use apartment developments aimed at Boise State University students both came from the same development family.
Both aimed to build multiple stories of housing on top of parking and ground-level retail in Boise’s rapidly developing Lusk District near the university in the hopes of capitalizing on the high demand for housing in the area. Only a few blocks separate them.
However, despite all of their similarities, Boise City Council members opted to approve one and not the other.
Council members, in two split votes, struggled with the addition of even more student housing rented by the bedroom in a district with substandard pedestrian infrastructure and no parking deck for overflowing cars. Ultimately, one project won enough votes because of its proximity to the bustling Capitol Boulevard, while the other failed to win approval because its small amount of retail space didn’t mesh with neighboring businesses on the streets closer to the Boise River.
Chicago-based developer CA Ventures got the green light for its project to build two buildings with 88 apartment units of varying bedroom counts on the site of the breakfast spot Elmer’s and the adjoining parking lot. The developer’s similar project with 34 units at 916 Sherwood Street went down because the prevailing group of council members felt the small-scale, retail focus of the streets closer in to the heart of the Lusk District didn’t mesh with the proposal.
What made the Elmer’s parcel a go?
Council members considered the larger of the two proposals first and approved it in a 3-2 vote, with City Council President Holli Woodings and City Council President Pro Tem Jimmy Hallyburton opposing.
This project ended up being more palatable to city leaders, just barely, because its proximity to the high-traffic corridor of Capitol Boulevard and public transit made it more suitable for taller, dense development. But, even among council members who voted for the project, there was discussion if more dense development in the area aimed at students is the right fit even in a city where leaders want more housing at every turn to alleviate the ongoing housing crisis.
Woodings said she was “struggling” with the proposal because of the lagging infrastructure in the area, which has few sidewalks and no parking deck for visitors even as it rapidly grows. She said it’s created a “chicken and egg” style problem where more development is needed to fund improvements, but until improvements come to the neighborhood more growth will hurt the quality of life for its residents.
“The infrastructure in the Lusk District has not kept up with what it needs to be,” she said. “It’s been underserved for a number of years. There are not safe pedestrian facilities and its overrun with cars and we’ve added significant development.”
Hallyburton agreed with Woodings, saying the city was in a difficult place where the area should be zoned up to residential office to accommodate this many units, but he’s not sure the style of housing for students was the right fit for the area.
“Here’s what’s really hard for me: We’re going to approve this and right after this is another agenda item and it’s exactly the same,” he said, referencing the other CA Ventures project on the agenda. “If there was a third one and a fourth one, at one point do we say we’ve reached that point where we are crossing the line?”
City Council Member Elaine Clegg chimed in, noting that while she did have some concerns about the project’s design, it should be approved because city law doesn’t allow it to make zoning decisions based on the kinds of people who live in units or how they’re rented.
“It’s interesting that we tell many single-family neighborhoods we can’t control whether a building is owner-occupied or owner occupied and I’m not sure similarly that the multifamily building they’re going to build has to be marketed in a certain way,” she said.
‘It’s in the heart of the district’
The votes on CA Ventures’ other project were nearly identical, except this time Clegg voted no along with Hallyburton and Woodings.
This proposal was smaller, with 34 units proposed with a 1,200-square-foot retail space along La Pointe Street. The area is currently the site of a small auto mechanics shop and a gravel parking lot with no sidewalks, curb or gutter.
This area of Lusk Street is home to smaller, single-story small businesses in converted former warehouse-style buildings, instead of the area closer to Capitol where multi-story buildings are common. The small size of the retail space was a sticking point for Hallyburton, who asked in deliberation if there was any way to increase the space so it could ensure any business that opens there would thrive.
When he was told no, he said this is an indication the project is not a good fit for the corner and instead should be aimed for a less dense pedestrian commercial zone, instead of residential office.
“I asked a series of questions trying to ‘can we get to expand the size of retail so it’s workable on this street’ and the answer was no,” he said. “One of the things that tells me is this wasn’t what this area was designed for.”
Woodings stuck to her same reasoning from the first hearing about the timing of infrastructure improvements to the area. But, Clegg is the council member who changed up her thinking from project to project. She said this building’s location at the epicenter of the district’s strip of one-story, small business operations away from the busy corridor made her change course.
“I was willing to rezone the residential district to the south because it’s an underutilized space now, but in this case, it’s the heart of the district,” she said.