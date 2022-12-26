Boise’s downtown branch library is staying as it is for now, but the converted warehouse will get some upgrades.
The city of Boise is looking at roughly $2 million in maintenance and upgrades in the upcoming fiscal year. These moves, like a new roof, renovated stairwells, plumbing upgrades and changes to make it more ADA accessible, will help preserve the aging building for years to come to continue being used and can accommodate growth, Boise Public Library Director Jessica Dorr told BoiseDev.
“How do we maximize that space for our public?” she said. “How do we make sure that we’re providing as much space for the public as possible? How are we effectively and efficiently moving materials around? There’s a lot of reasons we’re making these investments, but they’re aimed at making sure we’re providing the best services possible.”
The downtown branch library was originally slated for demolition by former Mayor Dave Bieter with the hopes of building a new $100 million main library designed by world-famous architect Moshe Safdie. Instead, voters balked at the price tag and passed a ballot initiative requiring a vote for the project. McLean also won her election bid over Bieter and her administration opted to use some of the funds socked away for the library rebuild for affordable housing instead.
Project timing uncertain
Dorr said there are several projects that will be happening at the library over the next year, but it’s not confirmed when each will happen.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
She said the plan is to start on the top floor of the building and work down to the first floor, with work on the roof, 4th floor and then stairwells proceeding one after the other. The roof is planned to go on between May and September because the weather needs to stay above freezing while the work is going on. This will take up the bulk of the renovation cost.
Another project the library is undertaking is the installation of an automatic book sorter. This is a machine that will take in returned books and sort them based on their section, allowing staff to use their time completing other tasks. The installation will require a room to be retrofitted for the machine as well as the technology itself.
Construction at the library is also underway at the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights where the nonprofit is building a new education center and ACHD has a project planned to upgrade the Greenbelt nearby. To keep up with construction updates over the next year, visit this page.
Dorr said no matter what, the work will be planned to keep the library open and leave as much room for visitors to use it as possible.
“At this point, I don’t have a lot of details of what it will actually look like, but we are trying to make it so when you come in you’ll see a welcoming person at the desk,” Dorr said. “You’ll still have a place for your holds, you’ll still have a place to return your books and a place to sit and read. We are still trying to preserve that user experience even if we have a section we may need to close off.”