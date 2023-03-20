In his interview with BoiseDev, Gov. Brad Little also spoke about issues impacting day-to-day life in Idaho, including housing affordability and rising property taxes.
Here were some key highlights:
Property taxes
For the past several years, many Idahoans have seen the property taxes on their homes rise. The higher taxes have been fueled by quickly increasing property values, a 2016 law that shifted tax burden, and in some cases, increases in local government budgets.
The Idaho Legislature has considered several approaches in recent sessions — and is at work on a proposal this month. Little said the devil is in the details on property tax legislation.
“For the most part, there are only two things you can do on property taxes. You can lower the spending, which is up in your city, county, and school district, or whatever. Or you can shift it to somebody else, either another property, taxpayer, or an income tax and a sales tax.”
He said that whatever the state’s lawmakers approve should be “fair, simple, predictable, and competitive.”
“The solution for one taxing district or one population, in some instances, makes it worse in another one,” Little said. “Like-minded legislators from like-areas get together and say ‘we’ve found a solution.’ And then they do the spreadsheet and legislators look at their districts and say ‘that doesn’t help (my area).’”
Our conversation took place before a bill moved out of a House committee that weaved together ideas from the House and Senate late last week.
Whatever happens, Little said he hopes to see a solution that works across all of Idaho’s 44 counties, and laid out an idea to move the cost of public defense out of local budgets and onto the state ledger.
“What I asked the legislature is, in essence, a tax shift. It’s shifting from your property tax to your sales tax and income tax to lower your property tax.”
Little noted that the state took a similar approach during the COVID-19 pandemic, funneling dollars to cities to help pay for public safety. The cities and counties would remain in charge of their local police, but the dollars would come from the state.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
“We took money out of the money we were getting from the federal government and gave it to all the local entities to cover basic public safety,” Little said.
Housing
Little said he thinks a key way to help Idaho’s housing crunch is to ensure that the government — the state and municipalities — make sure the infrastructure is funded and working.
“We’ve got several budget proposals that will help cities with sewer, water, roads, broadband, and some of those things” he said. “If we can help with some of those things, I know the market will respond and build more housing.”
He said it’s not a quick fix, and takes time.
“My number one goal is that our kids choose to stay here. If they can’t afford a house — I want them to have a good job and have a good regulatory atmosphere where if they either as an independent business person or working for someone else — they would have upward mobility — but affording a house is critical.”
Little noted the state put $50 million into the Idaho Housing Authority, and that the agency has exceeded expectations in terms of housing units they were able to fund.
“We are literally victims of our own success. All our kids want to stay here, and other people want to move here. Perhaps if some of our surrounding states wouldn’t be so hostile to business, there wouldn’t be so many people moving here.”
He said that even if governments thread the needle with regulation, taxes and support — other factors in the market will continue to make housing affordability a pressing issue.
“After the real estate collapse (in the early 2010s)… we changed the baking rules and regulations at the federal level. There’s not going to be a lot more housing.”
He said that an economic slowdown could flush out some of the speculators that have been active in parts of Idaho — including the Treasure Valley.
“I believe we’ll see some of those come back onto the market and (lower the values). It’s not going to make it back to where you can get out of high school and college and make the down payment and buy a house, but if you get some of that speculative housing into the market and out of speculation, I think that will help us.