X-Golf Boise set to open March 3.
A new business with indoor golf simulation will be opening in Boise early next month.
X-Golf will feature seven golf simulators and lessons from a PGA professional at its new location off Emerald Street near the mall.
“With each swing, our technology measures details like ball distance and carry, direction, launch angle and club head speed, among much more,” owner Shannon Hendrickson said.
Using the simulators, golfers will be able to play famous courses around the world including Pebble Beach, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Kapalua, and Bay Hill.
“We have a PGA professional on staff to help our customers sharpen their competitive edge by considering lessons, and also offer X-leagues, to enjoy year-round competition,” Hendrickson said.
Each simulator can host up to 6 people and there will also be a VIP simulator available to rent by the hour.
“X-Golf is a great place to host a private event, whether it be corporate or a family birthday party,” she said. In addition, X Golf will offer appetizers, shared plates, and drinks.
There are over 50 X-Golf locations open in the US. The Boise location is the first to open in Idaho.
X-Golf Boise is expected to open March 3.
