The Idaho Center’s outdoor amphitheater could see some big upgrades this spring, just in time for the summer outdoor concert season.
The Nampa City Council approved funding for a set of improvements to the amphitheater, which sits next door to the indoor Idaho Center Arena.
From its first concert in 1998, the Idaho Center Amphitheater says it has a reputation for being “the place” for the best outdoor concerts in the Treasure Valley. The amphitheater holds 10,500 seats for both reserved seating and general grass admission.
The city council authorized Oak View Group to procure bids for the project. OVG operates the Idaho Center Arena as well as the amphitheater. The Philadelphia-based company operates venues around the country.
Because of several years of heavy event traffic, the floor of the amphitheater, which is covered in grass, has been impossible to maintain, Andrew Luther of OVG360 said. In place of grass, Luther says they will build a new concrete floor.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The permanent replacement will put an end to the need to maintain grass, which Luther said will provide a better experience for guests and entertainers. He said the concrete will provide a consistent surface for guests, without dirt or dust getting on chairs, clothes, and people’s belongings.
The replacement will only replace the grass at the lowest level of the amphitheater near the stage and bleachers. The hillside which surrounds the lower tier will remain a grass surface. The lower concrete tier is roughly the size of a hockey rink.
The project is to begin mid to late March and be finished by May 19.
This summer will see a lineup which includes Matchbox Twenty, Hank Williams Jr., Train, Luke Bryan, and more.