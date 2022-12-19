Interfaith Boise Dev

A mural outside of Interfaith Sanctuary’s emergency shelter in downtown Boise.

 Margaret Carmel/BoiseDev

Interfaith Sanctuary will get to continue housing extra guests in downtown hotel rooms through April, avoiding a December 15 deadline for funds running out.

On Tuesday, Ada County Commissioners unanimously voted to allocate $697,600 of federal COVID-19 relief funds to keep a bank of hotels rooms open for people experiencing homelessness through the winter months. This comes as Interfaith Sanctuary was set to run out of relief funds from the city of Boise to operate the shelter on Dec. 15 without the capacity to welcome the nearly 50 guests housed there back into the main shelter with snow on the ground.


