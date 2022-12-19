Interfaith Sanctuary will get to continue housing extra guests in downtown hotel rooms through April, avoiding a December 15 deadline for funds running out.
On Tuesday, Ada County Commissioners unanimously voted to allocate $697,600 of federal COVID-19 relief funds to keep a bank of hotels rooms open for people experiencing homelessness through the winter months. This comes as Interfaith Sanctuary was set to run out of relief funds from the city of Boise to operate the shelter on Dec. 15 without the capacity to welcome the nearly 50 guests housed there back into the main shelter with snow on the ground.
Since COVID-19 hit two and a half years ago, the downtown emergency shelter has been operating a second location by housing medically fragile guests and families experiencing homelessness in hotel rooms to keep them out of congregate housing while the virus spread. This allowed vulnerable guests to remain healthy, but it also expanded the number of people Interfaith Sanctuary can house by over 79.
Interfaith Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers called the grant “a huge relief” in a text message to BoiseDev.
“This funding allows Interfaith to continue providing shelter, services and programming for our families with children, our seniors and our most medically fragile through April of 2023,” she said.
Next steps for homelessness in Boise uncertain
The city of Boise and other nonprofit partners have been actively working to address the growing need for services in the homeless community, but there is a growing need, and space for services is limited.
Interfaith Sanctuary is in the midst of a court battle over its proposal to relocate to a new shelter on State Street with hearings set for March 2023. The Boise Rescue Mission is working on converting an assisted living facility into a shelter for transitional housing on the Boise Bench, and the city of Boise has plans in the works for more permanent supportive housing, but construction has not yet begun. The city is also still in the fundraising phrase for its Campaign to End Family Homelessness.
But, with all of this movement, service providers say they are still staggering under the demand for services and the difficulty of placing residents in places they can afford. It’s unknown exactly what will happen to the dozens of people housed at the hotel shelter next spring when the funding from Ada County runs out. It’s also unknown where the city or its partners will find room for more day shelter space in the River Street neighborhood as Corpus Christie House continues to see high demand.
There will be no dedicated warming shelter this winter. Instead, Corpus Christie House and Interfaith Sanctuary are operating their facilities to keep guests warm without an extra space like the two previous winters.