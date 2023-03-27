Masonic Lodge

News owners haven’t decided yet what they are planning for the Masonic Temple Lodge in downtown Boise.

 Don Day / BoiseDev

A historic downtown Boise building is getting a makeover, but it’s unclear exactly what it will become in its new life.

The Masonic Temple Lodge on 10th Street was sold to a new owner in 2021 after over a century of constant ownership and use by various Masonic organizations since the building’s construction in 1906. But now, the two-story building is owned by construction contractor Zeke Johnson, who is the president of RSCI.


BoiseDev’s Don Day contributed reporting

