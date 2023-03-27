A historic downtown Boise building is getting a makeover, but it’s unclear exactly what it will become in its new life.
The Masonic Temple Lodge on 10th Street was sold to a new owner in 2021 after over a century of constant ownership and use by various Masonic organizations since the building’s construction in 1906. But now, the two-story building is owned by construction contractor Zeke Johnson, who is the president of RSCI.
His company purchased the building two years ago and worked out an agreement with the Masonic Lodge to allow them to stay in the space until they had found a new location. Johnson said the Masons were still using their historic space in the building’s second floor until earlier this month.
Now, his company is in the process of getting a building permit from the city of Boise to do the demolition of non-load bearing walls of the second floor to evaluate the space, see the condition of the building and plan for how it could be redeveloped.
Johnson said he doesn’t know yet exactly what he hopes to turn the unique space into, but he said all of the retail tenants on the building’s first floor will remain and the exterior of the building will remain unchanged.
“We absolutely want to maintain the integrity of the historic aspects of (the building),” he said. “We don’t want to change it.”
The building was designated a local historic landmark by the Boise City Council in 2012. Under this status, the owner of the building received a bronze plaque for the outside of the structure and they would be required to inform the city 180 days before they planned to change the exterior or demolish it. Historic preservation laws govern the exterior of a building, but do not restrict what the owner of a building can do on the inside.
High cost to modernize moved Masons to sell
Many of the early founders of the city of Boise after Europeans colonized the area of the century were Masons, making the building a key part of the city’s early history.
It was built around the same time as Boise icons like St. John’s Cathedral in the North End and the Turnverein Building at 6th and Main streets. The Masonic Temple Lodge was later expanded in 1920 and continued to serve as a hub for multiple Masonic organizations until this year.
Upon entering the building, visitors pass through stone-carved columns and glass doors into a lobby with an archway and a white stone staircase heading up through an archway into the main meeting room area. It housed a kitchen for meal preparation, meeting rooms big and small, including a large meeting hall with a soaring ceiling for gatherings with iconic zig-zag patterned flooring.
It was these historic features that ended up building into a high price tag for the Masonic Lodge to maintain. Last year, a member of the Grand Lodge AF & AM of Idaho told BoiseDev the lodge has had an ongoing relationship with Johnson for several years. The sale followed a multi-year study of the building’s condition and several compounding aging systems that would be costly to replace.
This included an elevator to the second floor the state inspector said was 25 years past its useful life and would be “nearly impossible” to find parts for. A new elevator to replace it started at a quarter of a million dollars and could have escalated as high as $600,000. The building is also heated and cooled with historic systems including a boiler system installed in 1969 and a turn-of-the-century device called a “swamp cooler” for air conditioning.
All told, it would have cost up to $1.4 million to have a building with a modern elevator and HVAC system. The building also has no dedicated parking spaces.
The Masonic Temple Lodge moved to Westgate Plaza on Fairview Avenue, which has more parking spaces available in a more modern building and it produces ongoing rental income to continue to sustain the organization’s operations long-term.
Preservation Idaho objects to salvage of building
Some historic preservation activists are not pleased to see how the building’s transition has gone.
Paula Benson, now-retired executive director of Preservation Idaho, raised objections to how the Masons exited the historic building in a letter to the city of Boise earlier this month. She linked to a Facebook marketplace ad encouraging interested members to come to the Masonic Temple Lodge to salvage building materials and decorations from the iconic building.
“We have thousands of feet of base, cove, trim, scrolls, solid walnut, paneling,” the February 26 post said. “There’s light fixtures, handrails, glass, windows, doors, everything has to go. This stuff is amazing. You pull. Come down, grab what you want, and make an offer.”
She said the building’s history should have had a longer period to be photographed by the State Historic Preservation Office and salvaged over a three-month period, instead of three days.
“We are hoping that at least you will visit the site and talk to the contractor about his approach to this condo project,” she wrote in her email to the city. “It seems nothing short of negligent given that he could have figured out how to offer at least 90 days for proper salvage to be done. A building of this size and with this pedigree deserved better.”
When asked about the salvage of the building, Johnson said the Masons oversaw that process and removed items that were important to their history, like custom doors and their handles. He said most of the things that could be reused were stripped from the space already by them. However, there could be more salvaged later if structural demolition moves ahead and more materials that can be reused are discovered.
Johnson said he plans to restore some historic elements of the building, like decorative windows over the entrances to interior rooms that were hastily covered in plywood and stucco. There are no windows on the back half of the second floor where the Lodge was and his hope would be to add some exterior windows to the upper floor to bring daylight inside for whatever future use it will be.
He said the hope is to have a plan for the building by mid-summer.