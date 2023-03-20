The State of Idaho is approaching two million residents. The state remains largely rural, but metro areas like Boise, Twin Falls, Idaho Falls, and Coeur d’Alene continue to see population growth that outpaces rural areas.
We sat down with Gov. Brad Little for a discussion focused on growth and the interplay between the state and the metro areas. Included are his thoughts on transit, cities, and intra-state friction.
The cities and the state
In the last few years, the push and pull between lawmakers at the city level and the state level has continued. Cities like Boise, Meridian and McCall have passed ordinances, with the legislature later stepping in and making changes or revoking authority.
This session, the legislature has worked on legislation to take direct control of the streets away from the Ada County Highway District, which could stymie the city of Boise’s effort to convert 5th and 6th streets from one-way to two-way.
The push-and-pull isn’t just between the conservative legislature and progressive cities like Boise or Ketchum. This session, a Democratic legislator introduced a bill that would prevent cities and HOAs from banning accessory dwelling units, which gained support across the aisle.
Little said he thinks a balance between local and state control is important.
“I think a democratic republic works best if (local) people can have some say. On the opposition side of it, there is some value in having uniformity. Ada County is a classic example. People don’t know where the line is behind Star and Eagle, Meridian and Boise. Some of the things you want to do depend on ‘what side of the street am I on?’,” he said.
He said that despite the urge for statewide uniformity, he doesn’t think the state should go too far in prescribing how cities and counties conduct governmental business.
“I do not want to discourage people from running for county commissioner or city council. I don’t want them to think ‘well, whatever we do, the legislature is going to override it.’ So that’s always a balancing act. “
State officials often voice complaints and frustration with intervention with the federal government. Little said that balancing act goes up — and down the ladder.
“I’m a governor. I’m a Federalist from the get-go. I can handle everything, but occasionally the federal government — more occasionally than I think they should — intervenes. But we at the state level need to be cognizant that our complaints against the federal government are launched on our brethren one level below us, at us, but there is some good argument of some uniformity of state laws.”
The direction of things. Streets, specifically
Since 2017, BoiseDev has written nearly a dozen stories about the direction of two downtown Boise streets. The city of Boise under two mayors has worked to convert 5th Street and 6th Street from their current one-way pattern to two-way streets.
Each time it looks like the project will happen, it grinds to a halt.
The latest virtual speed bump in the literal road is a proposal in the legislature that would give the Idaho Department of Administration a say on any changes to the roads immediately around the Statehouse that would last more than a week.
It’s a seemingly minor bill that is emblematic of the friction between state and local agencies.
“We’re the largest employer (in the area),” Little said. “Ingress and egress, not only for our state employees, but for people who want to get to this building to share their views, as is their right — we don’t want to facilitate a block development or two-block development and sacrifice access”
Little said he hasn’t taken a specific position on the bill. But he did say that maybe the issue could be solved with a meeting.
“Rather than write a bill, we ought to sit down and have a discussion.”
How to fund transit
With growth, comes increased traffic. More people need to get to more places. As the Treasure Valley’s individual cities increasingly grow into a larger metro area mass, traffic has increased.
The debate over different modes of transit has bubbled up at the Statehouse. A bill that would direct highway districts to direct property tax funding primarily toward roads for cars is moving through the House.
Many local leaders in the Treasure Valley have advocated for plans that focus not just on cars — but on pathways, bike lanes, buses — and some sort of high-speed rail.
But decades of rail dreams have largely gone nowhere.
When it comes to high-speed rail, Little said he could see a solution like Utah’s TRAX.
“We should not preclude” non-vehicular transit when it comes to funding. “I’m confident someday there will be something.”
A bipartisan group of politicians — including Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Sen. Mike Crapo, have been pushing to return passenger rail service to Boise. The concept would link Boise to Portland and Salt Lake via Amtrak. While that won’t help local traffic conditions, it could reactivate the rail corridor for passengers.
But Little said the current proposal may have issues.
“The current proposal to bring Amtrak to Boise — I’ve asked Boise leaders ‘do you know how many overpasses you’re going to have to put around Boise?’,” Little said.
He said he once went on a rail tour of the area, starting at the Boise Depot.
“We went outside of town, and we had Eagle Road blocked. And I could see cars backed up for miles both way(s). And I go ‘I don’t know that that’s (a good thing),’” he said. “I could see if Amtrak comes into outside of Boise or Kuna (that’s one thing), but if you come into town, it’s probably got a B in front of it. Probably a billion dollars worth of overpasses and underpasses to bring it in.”
He said that doesn’t mean the project isn’t something worth working on, but if construction and right-of-way acquisition costs, maybe there are better uses for that money.
“That same amount of money would build, you know, probably build an elevated highway on State Street,” he said somewhat rhetorically.
The key, he said, is planning — and collaboration.
“You’ve got to start planning for it. That’s every aspect of planning: buying right-of-way, where do you put more dense development. You need to get the community and all get together. You’ll never sing Kumbaya, but you’ll get closer than if you do it just by edict.”
“You’ve got to have a system that says ‘these are the projects we need to do, and these are the big projects we need to do out in the future.’ Local communities need to have a voice.”
Little echoed what he told us four years ago — that he could see a dedicated lane for busses or high occupancy vehicles. He even said that concepts like toll roads, or a bypass road that moves traffic around the Treasure Valley instead of through the I-84 corridor could make sense.
“I hope smart people get together and people say ‘let’s kind of take the blinders off and be visionary for 30 years in the future.’ But it’s hard to get elected officials to spend money today that they don’t get a return on way after they’re retired from politics. That’s one of the problems in this world.”