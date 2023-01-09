Meridian project

Rendering of the proposed The Bridge at The Village at Meridian.

 Image provided by BoiseDev via Centercal

Near the end of November, the Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission moved to deny a project at the Village at Meridian that included hundreds of apartments, new retail spaces, and a skybridge along Eagle Road.

During the first meeting of the new year, Meridian City Council made the motion to approve the project despite planning and zoning concerns surrounding height and parking.


