Near the end of November, the Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission moved to deny a project at the Village at Meridian that included hundreds of apartments, new retail spaces, and a skybridge along Eagle Road.
During the first meeting of the new year, Meridian City Council made the motion to approve the project despite planning and zoning concerns surrounding height and parking.
The applicant, CenterCal LLC, requested a conditional use permit that would allow the project to go over the 65 feet allowed in its zone, with a proposed max height of 85 feet.
“The Village itself is made up of multi-story commercial and office buildings, including the office building dome at 78 feet,” attorney Deborah Nelson said. “And in the vicinity… there are a number of other structures that surpassed 65 feet in the area, especially along the Eagle Road corridor… Also within the vicinity of the Bridge project are multiple four- and five-story buildings, both within the Village and along Eagle and Fairview roads… And importantly, the surrounding zones all contemplate intensive development and tall buildings with much of the immediate area allowing 65 feet-tall buildings.”
Council members agreed that the proposed height worked for the location.
“We just have to use our best judgment on coming up here and deciding is that appropriate for that location. And I think height and what the plan is for this location fits well and so it to me it meets the use of the conditional use process for this particular building,” Council President Brad Hoaglun said. “So it may not be everywhere that we do this. And it’d be nice to have certainty of certain things. Does it check the box? But I don’t know if that’ll happen in the future. Sometimes that’s just not how you can do things.”
The second major concern planning and zoning had with the project was that it would take away parking spaces from people visiting the Village. The Bridge would provide 734 parking spaces.
“When we look at the total available spaces after construction of the Bridge, with its net impact on surface parking in addition to parking that it’s providing, there are 2,674 parking spaces available to serve all of these uses,” Nelson said. “When we look at the spaces that are needed, based on your city code for non-residential uses, we take out 1,344. When we take out these spaces needed for The Bridge, even assuming conservatively under your new code… we still have an excess of over 600 spaces available to serve these uses.”
Just off of E. Longwing Lane, The Bridge at The Village at Meridian is proposing 549 apartment units on top of 34,547 square feet of retail space and structured parking.
A CenterCal representative told council they are anticipating starting construction this year, and it is expected to take about 30 months.