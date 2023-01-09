There’s a new business in Boise offering a big bright space, tools, and classes to woodworkers and makers.
The Maker Shop is now open in Boise off Overland and Cole roads—in the same shopping center as D&B and Grocery Outlet.
The 7,000-square-foot shop supplies work tables, a full wood shop suite of tools, and materials such as glue, sandpaper, screws, etc. In addition, there’s an epoxy room and a CNC router room.
“Maker Shop was created for people who are restricted by one, or a combination of, three things: budget, space, or skill,” owner Alex Jangard said. “Having access to a full woodworking shop with high-quality tools, training, classes, and a supportive community is a big need for people’s natural desire to make something.”
Tools and equipment available
Some examples of things people can make include cutting boards, cabinets, tables, and epoxy projects such as charcuterie boards, tables, earrings, bowls, floating shelves, and much more.
Jangard says they are set up to host corporate events such as team building, new/fresh experiences, and “something different” for groups of people. They can also host smaller classes of two-to-six people for say something like a “date night” making an ice cream scooper, bottle stopper, bottle opener, or some other piece.
Currently, makers have to be 18 years or older to work in the shop but Jangard says he is working to eventually make the space available to kids as well.
If makers don’t know how to use a tool, Jangard says he has staff on hand to train them.
“We provide people the tools they need to bring things to life, and if they don’t know how, we can help teach them,” Jangard said. “For less than the cost of a drill or driver, they can have access to a fully outfitted shop, where they don’t have to know how to use tools, maintain them, or pay the bills for them to be used and stored.”
One-month, three-month, and annual memberships are available to makers looking for 7/day-a-week access. Or, makers can buy two-hour or daily passes.
“With access to quality tools, skills training, and expanding their creative abilities through coaching and opportunity, these people can thrive.”
The Maker Shop is open Sunday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on membership prices and classes available, click here.
