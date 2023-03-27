Hemingway Substation

Hemingway Substation went into service to help bring power into Boise and will eventually service as a 500-kilovolt terminus for both Boardman to Hemingway and Gateway West transmission lines.

 Photo provided by BoiseDev courtesy of Idaho Power

The city of Boise’s climate work is starting to show in the carbon emissions bottom line.

The latest figures on Boise’s carbon emissions show declines as the city moves toward a series of climate goals over the coming decades to make the City of Trees carbon neutral by 2050. Boise is working on multiple projects to address climate initiatives, including electrifying city buildings, hooking up new customers to the geothermal system, and replacing older gas-powered vehicles with electric ones.


