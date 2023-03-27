The city of Boise’s climate work is starting to show in the carbon emissions bottom line.
The latest figures on Boise’s carbon emissions show declines as the city moves toward a series of climate goals over the coming decades to make the City of Trees carbon neutral by 2050. Boise is working on multiple projects to address climate initiatives, including electrifying city buildings, hooking up new customers to the geothermal system, and replacing older gas-powered vehicles with electric ones.
Community-wide, Boise’s carbon emissions declined by 3% from 2020 to 2021. This factors in residential energy use, transportation, energy used by commercial and industrial operations, solid waste, and water renewal facilities. The decline came even after the anomaly year of 2020 when nine months of the year the majority of workers did not commute, events were still canceled and air travel was down. The Treasure Valley’s population also boomed during this period.
The city had a high of CO2 emissions in 2019 with roughly 2.5 million and the number is down to roughly 2.25 million in 2021. These are the latest numbers available.
“It doesn’t sound like a lot, but with the growth and coming out of a slower year in 2020 I think those results are encouraging,” Climate Action Manager Steve Hubble told Boise City Council earlier this year.
When you dig into emissions numbers for only city facilities, the percent drop is even starker. From 2020 to 2021 the City of Boise’s carbon emissions dropped nearly a fifth. This drop was from roughly 42,000 metric tons of CO2 down to 35,000 metric tons.
These are much smaller figures than measuring the millions of metric tons CO2 the entire community generates annually, which is why the downward trend here is so much steeper percentage-wise than the number for all of Boise.
How did this happen?
Individual choices matter when it comes to reducing carbon initiatives, but for now Idaho Power has a big say in how green Boiseans are.
One of the driving factors behind the drop in emissions from 2020 to 2021 was the mix of sources Idaho Power used to generate electricity for the Treasure Valley. That time period was a strong period for hydroelectric power due to heavy snow and other renewable energy sources, dropping the amount of carbon emitted into the atmosphere from burning fossil fuels to generate electricity.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Idaho already has a strong percentage of energy from renewable energy due to our heavy reliance on hydroelectric dams, but that calculus changes in low-water years and could be a liability stretching into the future as climate scientists predict snow could eventually disappear in the American West.
A major part of Boise’s playbook for renewable energy is Idaho Power’s Clean Your Way program, which would allow large customers to specifically purchase renewable energy off of the market to run their facilities. This program is still in the application phase at the Idaho Public Utilities Commission and if approved would allow Boise to opt to buy all of the city’s electricity from as many renewable sources as possible each year, instead of using the same mix of energy sources as the general system.
This drop also comes after a decade of work from the city of Boise to make its facilities more energy efficient, plus installations like rooftop solar. It’s expected these figures for facilities will continue to drop as more buildings are converted to be powered by renewable energy instead of sources like natural gas. Hubble says fluctuations should be expected, but the progress should steadily drop over time.
“Say, if in the future in a particular year Idaho Power adds a lot of new renewable energy or if they take a coal plant offline that is going to be particularly impactful, but in the near term we are going to see some fluctuations given the conditions in that particular year and if we go up a little bit next year that shouldn’t be an indication things are going wrong and it’s the nature of how the math works on this,” he said.
What projects are in the works?
The city of Boise is marching ahead with a range of climate projects all aiming to bring emissions numbers down.
The city launched its first all-electric building with the Boise Police Department’s downtown micro district last year and is in the process of electrifying three more buildings this spring. This will transition the Fort Boise Community Center, the Senior Center and Fire Station 15 to all renewable energy. Another five to seven buildings are also going to be designed to be converted with renewable energy later this year as well.
The city is still purchasing electric vehicles, including working with Republic Services to add electric trash trucks and the growing number of electric buses in the Valley Regional Transit fleet. Boise’s Public Works Department is also in the process of connecting three more buildings to its geothermal heating system, following to other buildings connected last year.
The geothermal system also was part of a design sprint in partnership with the Idaho National Lab, Boise State University, and the College of Western Idaho to apply for a grant through the federal government to further study how the geothermal system could be used for cooling buildings, not just heating them in the winter months.
The city of Boise also awarded a $150,000 grant to El Ada Community Services for the weatherization of low-income homes to assist with energy efficiency. Sixty-four homes have been weatherized so far which has resulted in annual energy savings equivalent to 45 residential homes, Hubble said.