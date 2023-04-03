Dev Eagle Idaho 55

The terminus of Idaho 55 and Idaho 44 in Eagle.

 Margaret Carmel / BoiseDev

Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce is hoping for a new way in and out of the northern Ada County suburb.

Last summer, the City of Eagle asked the Idaho Transportation Department board to give its blessing for considering the early stages of another study to evaluate extending Idaho Highway 55 south to Chinden Boulevard. This plan got turned down by the Ada County Highway District over a decade ago, but Pierce hopes the rapid growth in the valley clogging roads and collaborating with ITD instead of the highway district will give the proposal some legs this time around.


