Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce is hoping for a new way in and out of the northern Ada County suburb.
Last summer, the City of Eagle asked the Idaho Transportation Department board to give its blessing for considering the early stages of another study to evaluate extending Idaho Highway 55 south to Chinden Boulevard. This plan got turned down by the Ada County Highway District over a decade ago, but Pierce hopes the rapid growth in the valley clogging roads and collaborating with ITD instead of the highway district will give the proposal some legs this time around.
This would extend another north-south artery farther down into the Treasure Valley, giving the heavy traffic traveling between Meridian, West Boise and Kuna another way to get north into the foothills toward McCall. It also creates a path directly south to get commuters to the Chinden Campus where the State of Idaho is in the process of moving the majority of its state administrative offices.
Pierce said the project couldn’t be resurrected overnight, but he said if the state can act on connecting the two highways it will help relieve congestion through Eagle from people passing through the area.
“At some point, it’s going to be one of those things where the legislature is going to have to step up and decide ‘hey we have this campus, how do we plan for ten years down the road to make it so it doesn’t create a traffic jam at those areas?’,” he said. “This would give another way for folks to get there and get to other areas throughout the valley.”
ITD spokesman said John Tomlinson told BoiseDev the agency’s staff has not yet prepared a presentation for the board on options for ITD to participate in a study of the project.
An early step toward construction
All aspects of government tend to move slowly, with transportation projects taking an especially slow route to completion.
This move from the ITD board does not mean a formal study is yet underway, the project has a targeted date for completion or even a budget yet. What it does is by ITD agreeing to sponsor the project, it can remain on the regional metropolitan planning organization COMPASS’s Long Range Transportation Plan as an unfunded study.
It’s remained there since 2006. ACHD opted to ditch the project in 2010, but left the option open of reevaluating it if the funding ever became available. The project would likely be pricey because it involves building a new crossing over the Boise River and the majority of the roadway would be elevated and it would require another round of environmental studies and the relocation of the current Idaho Materials & Construction.
Pierce said his city is willing to put some money toward exploring the concept, but the combination of all of the newly available federal grants for infrastructure projects and state investment should be able to get the project over the finish line.
“I think (it) would really help the valley as a whole,” he said. “No matter what Eagle does density-wise, we are affected by what everybody else in the valley is doing because everyone else is going to recreate up in the mountains. All of the traffic associated with the growth, Star and Middleton, if they’re going to the Village or downtown Boise a lot of the traffic is coming down Eagle Road. How can we distribute it a little bit better over the river?”
Amy Luft, spokesperson for COMPASS, said they are examining the idea again.
“COMPASS will be convening a subgroup of our Board of Directors to review the history of the river crossing and associated new information and determine interest in partnering on this study as a potential new state facility,” he said.