Changes are coming to the Eagle Senior Center and not everyone is excited about it.
The Eagle City Council unanimously voted last month to terminate the lease agreement the city has with the Eagle Senior Center. The council’s complaints range from financial mismanagement to safety on senior center-operated transport vehicles and philosophical opposition to using taxpayer dollars to support nonprofits.
This vote came after the city, the Eagle Senior Center, and Valley Regional Transit were hit with a $5 million tort claim from the family members of Jeronimo Lopez in December. The claim said Lopez died when he sustained injuries in a transit vehicle operated by the Eagle Senior Center.
There was also a second incident a few weeks later, which happened while another passenger was being transported by the Eagle Senior Center. They too were taken to the hospital, but recovered from their injuries.
The city’s decision to terminate the lease with four months’ notice sent ripples through Eagle’s senior community, angering avid users of the senior center and stirring up allegations of improper interference in their organization by Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce and city council member Helen Russell. It’s become the latest skirmish between longtime political opponents Pierce and former Eagle Mayor Stan Ridgeway, who also happens to be the current president of the Eagle Senior Center.
Dozens of seniors came out for the city council meeting vote on the senior center’s lease and to a city-held town hall on senior programming to express their displeasure with the decision and skepticism about the city’s plans.
In the meantime, Valley Regional Transit’s Executive Board is mulling whether to reinstate a relationship with the Eagle Senior Center after terminating its contract earlier this year due to the legal issues surrounding Lopez’s death.
The Eagle Senior Center is currently operating as normal out of its city-owned building, but the nonprofit organization’s lease for $1 a year from the city will end in four months. This leaves the nonprofit without a home base to operate out of and in danger of shutting down unless they find a new plan. The nonprofit has not yet announced its future plans yet, but has signaled no plan to close.
In the meantime, the City of Eagle’s Parks and Recreation Department says they are gearing up to start their own senior services in the current Eagle Senior Center building with many of the same activities offered now, and potentially more offerings.
Conflicting accounts of what led to injuriesThe tort claim filed by Lopez’s family says he was in transit from the Eagle Senior Center to his dialysis appointment in his wheelchair on Oct. 28, 2022, when the driver made a “sharp turning maneuver” and Lopez was “launched” from his seat and hit his head, according to the claim obtained through a public records request.
The claim says a new driver picked Lopez up from his dialysis appointment and recognized he was “not himself” and “moaning more than speaking” so the driver took him directly to St. Luke’s and eventually he was transported to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center for his traumatic injuries. The claim said he had an intracranial bleed due to the fall in the transit vehicle and died on November 9.
The incident leading to his death accrued roughly $15,000 in medical bills and there will be more charges forthcoming, the claim said.
Ridgeway says this claim doesn’t take into account the full context of what happened. He said Lopez was known as a rider who refused to be strapped in and frequently undid his lap belt while riding in the Eagle Senior Center vehicle. He says on the day of the incident, Lopez reached down to grab his dropped cell phone at the same time the driver made the sharp turn.
A VRT staff member who briefed the transit system’s executive board on the situation Monday said Lopez had undone his lap belt like Ridgeway says, but he also was not properly strapped in with the lap and shoulder belt that’s part of the van.
The second incident occurred when another rider in a wheelchair was strapped down in the van but toppled over during transit when their tie-downs came loose. Ridgeway told the VRT Executive Board that the driver adequately strapped the passenger down, but the van used that day was different than usual and had a different latch system.
“Even though they latched the person down, they came loose,” he said at a meeting with the board this week.
The driver during Lopez’s injury was fired. The second driver, who Ridgeway says was the one who recognized that Lopez needed to be taken to the hospital, had her driving record impacted and was “chastised” for taking the passenger to the emergency room.
After the second incident, VRT took possession of the vans used by the Eagle Senior Center and opted to do a safety assessment of the partnership.
The agency eventually ended its contract with the nonprofit and now operates only an “on-demand” transit service in Eagle, where residents can call to have a bus take them from point A to point B within city limits. This is now being used to serve seniors, but there is no longer after-hours rides available to go see plays or go out to dinner like used to be available through the Eagle Senior Center’s partnership with VRT.
What did city council say when it terminated the lease?When the senior center’s lease agreement popped up on a city council meeting agenda last month, it generated an outpouring of frustration and questions. Seniors packed Eagle City Hall chambers to express support for the Eagle Senior Center and hear what their representatives had in mind.
City Council Member Helen Russell kicked off the discussion by saying she became Eagle’s liaison to VRT last year and that led her to begin attending Eagle Senior Center meetings due to their contract for the transit service. She said VRT staff had expressed concerns about budgeting and financial statements submitted to the transit agency as part of their contract.
“I decided to create a spreadsheet and try to follow the budget to see where money was coming in and going out and see if that budget was accurate that had been submitted to VRT and as the year progressed we realized the senior center does not operate using a budget,” she said during the February 14 meeting. “A profit and loss report was printed and there was never a balance sheet. We never knew the health of the senior center financially.”
Pierce then chimed in, saying the city had a duty to create programming for seniors instead of just leaving it up to the Eagle Senior Center to take care of. He also took issue with the fact that the city was subsidizing a single non-profit with the nearly free lease and an infusion of cash from COVID-19 relief funds, which he called “picking winners and losers”.
He also discussed the tort claim and said it could impact the long-term financial stability of the Eagle Senior Center.
“Our seniors are some of the most important people in our community and it’s time the city steps up and so (seniors) can do the things they want to do and they don’t have an interruption in those services,” he said. “Our recreation direction sees no problems at all to take this on. He has the staff and they have the time.”
City Council President Brad Pike agreed.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what the minutiae of this is all about and not looking at it as something that is remotely punitive,” Pike said. “This is something we’re looking forward to as a step in the right direction to ensure we’re providing a safe haven for everybody and is accessible for all seniors. I’m looking forward to seeing what opportunities the city can come up with.”
‘A quagmire of interference’
These assurances of new and better programming amid financial insecurity didn’t sit well with Ridgeway or other members of the senior center.
He told BoiseDev that Russell inserted herself into Eagle Senior Center business when she wasn’t the city’s liaison to the nonprofit and that many of her statements and those from Pierce were untrue and damaging to the Eagle Senior Center. Ridgeway said Russell was telling the former president, who passed away recently and led to Ridgeway becoming president, how to run senior center board meetings and pushed for the nonprofit to turn over all of its financial statements so an accounting firm could review them.
Ridgeway said the center went through “a tough time” during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but says claims the center is in financial trouble are not true. He says the nonprofit still has over $100,000 in reserve.
“They canceled the lease without cause, but then they started giving all of these causes,” Ridgeway said, referring to Eagle City Council’s vote to terminate the lease over finances and the accidental death tort claim. “It’s a quagmire of interference from Helen.”
This tension came to a head last week at a town hall meeting hosted by Pierce at Eagle City Hall. The intention of the meeting was for Pierce to gather input from seniors on what kinds of activities and programs they’d want in the new, city-run senior center, but nearly every question from the large crowd was raising objections to the city’s decision to terminate the lease.
In between requests to have pinochle and to reinstate evening transit service to events, Pierce fended off concerns about seniors losing direct oversight over their own activities and the loss of transit service to evening outings instead of just taking people to and from appointments or to the senior center.
At one point, Ridgeway raised his hand and told the crowd his accounting of the accidents and said the Eagle Senior Center would not be liable in a lawsuit, that VRT would be because it owned the buses and was responsible for their safety.
This sparked a tense back and forth between Pierce and Ridgeway with the two trading barbs back and forth in front of the crowd.
“(The lawsuit) is going to be fought in court,” Pierce said, after Ridgeway’s comments. “The court will decide. At some point, if they want to sue you guys, you’ll have to go and fight it.”
“Why are you picking on us?” Ridgeway later shouted from his seat.
Toward the end of the meeting, a woman in the audience asked how seniors would hold parks and recreation accountable if they weren’t happy with the activities or programming at the new city-run senior center. Pierce’s response was simple: Hold city leaders accountable at the ballot box.
“Vote them out,” he told the rumbling crowd.
What about Meals on Wheels?
Seniors get three meals a week from the nonprofit Meals on Wheels at the Eagle Senior Center right now.
At last week’s town hall, Pierce said the nonprofit approached the city about wanting to expand the service to five days a week. Grant Jones, with Meals on Wheels, told BoiseDev he pitched the expanded service as a possibility, but there are a lot of factors that would have to go into the change.
He said they have one cook who prepares both the meals in Eagle and those in Star the other two days a week, so it would require staffing up. Plus, Meals on Wheels would have to evaluate if they have money in their budget for serving two extra meals a week and if people even would come.
“We’d have to go through a process to make sure it made sense,” Jones said. “Sometimes people get used to certain things and if they’re used to three days a week they might not want to change their patterns.”
VRT opts to enter negotiations with Eagle Senior Center
On Monday, Ridgeway came before the VRT Executive Board to appeal their decision of terminating the contract with the nonprofit. He implored the transit agency to restore the senior center’s transit program so seniors could once again access their old amenities, which he said was crucial to their quality of life.
Roughly a year ago, the City of Eagle and VRT started talks to bring on-demand transit service to Eagle. This is a service where people can request a ride from one place to another at an appointed time, as opposed to a traditional fixed route service that runs a specific route at specific times. The original goal was this system to operate concurrently with the Eagle Senior Center transit service, but now that VRT ended its contract with the nonprofit it’s only doing on-demand for the general public during business hours.
Board members decided they would deny Ridgeway’s appeal to immediately reinstate the contract, but they wanted to continue negotiations with the nonprofit for how evening service for social outings could be restored, how the relationship could be defined more clearly and other changes.
“It seems like it’s a really convoluted relationship and maybe we should focus on cleaning up the relationship in the process so it’s clear,” Nampa City Council Member Dale Reynolds said. “Convoluted issues are not good for everybody so if we can be clear and concise with the senior center and the partnership I think that would be us being good stewards.”