Eagle Sports Park

Site of Eagle Shooting Sports Park.

 Photo from BoiseDev, courtesy of the city of Eagle

The city of Eagle completed two deals this week to pave the way for up to two new parks in the Boise foothills, one a shooting range and the other a sports park.

In a special meeting Tuesday, the Eagle City Council met for a special meeting and took up two items: A donation of 603 acres to the city for the possible site of a sprawling shooting sports park and the purchase and plan to spend $10 million on land for a sports complex. Both deals were done with GWC Capital, the Utah-based developer behind the foothills planned community Spring Valley.


