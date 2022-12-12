BD Expo Idaho

The Expo Idaho site in Ada County houses the Western Idaho Fairgrounds, Les Bois Park, Memorial Stadium and other facilities. Its future is being debated.

 Don Day / BoiseDev

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ada County won’t bring back off-track to Expo Idaho after all.

On Thursday, the Ada County Commissioners held a brief meeting to decide not to pursue the possibility of leasing the mothballed Turf Club at Les Bois Park to Las Vegas-based company Midnight Racing for off-track betting. The company, owned by Eric Nelson, operates a race track in Wyoming and 15 off-track betting facilities in the Cowboy State.


Recommended for you

Load comments