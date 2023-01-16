Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Plans for the future of the River Club golf course along State Street in Garden City are coming into focus. Changes would bring hundreds of apartments, townhomes, retail, and parking to a portion of the course that runs along the busy arterial street.

In 2018, California-based Glass Creek purchased the golf course, then known as The Plantation, and said at the time there wasn’t a development plan—except to say golf would continue. Now, Glass Creek has sold the course to Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company, though Glass Creek will retake control of the golf course once the project is complete.


Recommended for you

Load comments