Eagle broadband
Eagle is putting most of its federal COVID relief dollars to work building a city-wide broadband network.

In the past two years, the City of Eagle has spent $4.7 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds toward planning and developing a network of broadband fiber in the Boise suburb. This goes along with the city’s declaration in the past year that broadband is an essential public utility and new city requirements for new developers to put in internet fiber connecting every home along with the traditional utilities like water, sewer and power.


