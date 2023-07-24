Boise officials are looking for new ways to keep the streets vandalism free.
Over recent weeks, city staff have been developing new city codes to make it easier for the city to quickly address graffiti, no matter who owns the property where it was located. This comes after residents have expressed concerns about tags popping up around the city in recent weeks.
BoiseDev has also been asking city officials questions about its policies and reports of graffiti as well in response to reader questions and concerns over the past month.
The city’s current rules require private property owners to clean up graffiti on their property and the penalty for the damage is paid by the person who committed the crime, assuming they are able to be arrested. Graffiti on public property is addressed by a collaboration between the Boise Police Department, Boise Parks and Recreation and the Arts and History Department, but there is no process for addressing damage to private property. Often, public art has been used as a deterrent against graffiti.
This makes it difficult to get graffiti cleaned up if the private property owner either can’t be reached or won’t clean up the damage, leaving it to linger for long periods of time.
Kristine Miller, the city’s deputy chief of staff, said city officials are hoping these new rules will allow graffiti to be cleaned up and documented by BPD quickly, even if a private property owner is non-responsive. But, Miller said the city also wants to balance this with approaches that encourage partnership with the city so taxpayers aren’t footing the bill for cleaning up every single incident.
So far this year there have been 218 reported incidents of graffiti, which is on pace with the 392 incidents reported for all of 2021. This is down from a peak of 468 incidents recorded in 2019, but higher than the 350 incidents in 2020. Half of the graffiti in Boise was reported in parks and along highways, alleyways. Only 19 incidents were in residential areas and a third happened in or near downtown Boise.
Details still being finalized
Miller asked city council members for feedback on several aspects of a new graffiti ordinance.
She said the city is still exploring questions of how long graffiti can stay up before it is removed, how much opportunity the private property owner will have to clean it up themselves and if there should be a process in place for those property owners to cover the city’s costs of covering the vandalism.
Miller also said an important aspect of the ordinance the city was considering is to ensure there is a consistent and uniform process for removing any graffiti, no matter its content, to ensure the city is not violating anyone’s first amendment rights by enforcing the rules unevenly.
City Council Member Holli Woodings said a few years ago she remembers a time when there was a string of graffiti incidents in the North End. She said it was eventually dealt with by completely covering the vandalism with neutral paint soon after it went up to ensure the damage didn’t attract more attention.
“If it’s completely covered with a neutral paint color that doesn’t make it seem like ‘oh there’s already graffiti here, I’m just going to add more graffiti’” she said.
City Council President Pro Tem Patrick Bageant said while he isn’t super knowledgeable about graffiti, he wouldn’t want to see the city trying to make private property owners pay for the cleanup.
“Maybe I’m wrong, but I perceive the private property owner whose property was vandalized is the victim of a crime and not the perpetrator or a crime because they can’t afford to remove it,” he said. “The person whose property has been vandalized does not seem to be the person to be seeking to recoup costs from.”