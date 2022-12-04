Topgolf in Meridian just opened its doors last week but there has already been a flood of complaints on social media.
The problem? Drivers say the outfield lights could be distracting or dangerous to drivers traveling westbound on I-84.
Topgolf in Meridian just opened its doors last week but there has already been a flood of complaints on social media.
The problem? Drivers say the outfield lights could be distracting or dangerous to drivers traveling westbound on I-84.
The city of Meridian posted a photo of the new facility Monday, welcoming the company to the community. Shortly after, comments began to pour in over concerns that the lights are blinding drivers.
“The lights blaring into the freeway are a major safety issue and need to be dealt with immediately. Accidents are going to happen because of this,” one comment reads.
“Traveling westbound at night is awful with their lights lighting up the sky and blinding you! Awful location,” another comment says.
Spencer Stewart, a Topgolf representative, told BoiseDev that the outfield lights were “carefully planned” and that following the complaints, the lighting has been adjusted.
“Topgolf is aware of the situation as it relates to the lights. The outfields lights were carefully planned and vetted for approval by local authorities as part of the consideration for the venue being next to an interstate,” Stewart said. “We have since adjusted the aiming, calibrated the lights accordingly, and adjusted the timing schedule. We do continue to have select lights on after hours to be in compliance with safety guidelines, however, these are not the lights that are on during hours of operation. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience the lights caused prior to their calibration.”
BoiseDev reached out to the city of Meridian and was told that the city was meeting with Topgolf to remedy the lighting problem further and assure they are completing the city’s process for any adjustments and finding long-term solutions.
“We are actively working with Topgolf to address the lighting system based on feedback we have heard from the community,” city of Meridian spokesperson Stephany Galbreaith said. “Interim solutions being discussed include reducing brightness of the lights, adjusting when they turn on, and reducing how long they are on during the night time. We will continue conversations with Topgolf to find long-term solutions, as safety of the traveling public is a top priority.”
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.