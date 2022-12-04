Topgolf

The Topgolf outdoor lights are shown in the distance.

 Gretchen Parsons / BoiseDev

Topgolf in Meridian just opened its doors last week but there has already been a flood of complaints on social media.

The problem? Drivers say the outfield lights could be distracting or dangerous to drivers traveling westbound on I-84.


