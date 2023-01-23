Black Market Gelato has started work on its large new production facility in Boise.
The gelato and sorbet company’s complex would stretch 90,000 square feet near the Boise Airport.
Last year, Adler Industrial and the Boise Airport partnered to develop 75 acres of land near Gowen Road into an industrial park. Black Market Gelato has partnered with the Boise Airport and Adler Industrial on this project.
Black Market makes dozens of gelato and sorbet flavors, ranging from espresso to fresh mint chip to Malaga (rum raisin) and more. Black Market is served in restaurants, hotels, resorts, and grocery. The company uses the tagline “so good, hard to believe it’s legal.”
“This is a great project to kick off our airport project and will be a great addition to the City of Boise, bringing in great jobs to the region,” Mike Adler, President of Adler Industrial said.
The news release said the facility is “expected to have over a $4 million investment in the next three years.” The company said it would add about 12 jobs, with more in coming years.
“When we set out to create a city for everyone, that meant creating jobs and opportunity for everyone,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said. “Early on in my time as a mayor, we identified the need to have light industrial and manufacturing opportunity (sic) for residents, and this project represents that. It’s really exciting to see companies like Black Market Gelato choosing Boise.”
Zbynek Mlynarik, the owner of Black Market Gelato, said this facility would help expand the production of single-serve gelato cakes.
“It felt like the right thing to do to bring the operations over to Boise and be able to share my product here with our community,” said Mlynarik, who lives in Boise. “In this facility, we plan to expand our production on our single-serve gelato cake and work with our major retailers to meet their product fulfillment needs.”
Construction on the project on Fry Street is underway, and the facility could be completed as soon as July.
