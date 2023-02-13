Armory

The Reserve Street Armory in Boise.

 Don Day / BoiseDev

An East End icon is getting redeveloped after a decade of inactivity.

On Tuesday night, Boise City Council approved a proposal from Utah-based Alpha Development Group to redevelop the historic armory across from the Military Reserve with a mix of apartments, townhomes and 3,000 square feet of commercial space. The new building would go on the existing surface parking lot next to the armory, leaving the building untouched and open for a potential second phase of redevelopment later.


