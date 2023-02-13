An East End icon is getting redeveloped after a decade of inactivity.
On Tuesday night, Boise City Council approved a proposal from Utah-based Alpha Development Group to redevelop the historic armory across from the Military Reserve with a mix of apartments, townhomes and 3,000 square feet of commercial space. The new building would go on the existing surface parking lot next to the armory, leaving the building untouched and open for a potential second phase of redevelopment later.
The developer has not identified specifically what sort of tenant or changes might be made inside of the armory building yet, but there is a development agreement on the property requiring no changes to the exterior of the building. It is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The project has been a lightning rod with the East End Neighborhood Association since it was first introduced last year. Nearby residents raised concerns about the building’s height, how changing the site near the armory could impact the historic nature of the site and traffic concerns.
Ultimately, all of the city council members liked the project and the only reason the lone dissenter, City Council Member Patrick Bageant, voted against it was he didn’t agree with a condition attached. The condition added by City Council Member Elaine Clegg requires the developer to ensure they do not damage the armory in the construction of the building and repair it adequately if it happens.
Should the armory be a landmark?
There are several overlapping ways historic buildings can be protected.
Contrary to popular belief, National Historic Register listing does not protect structures from being demolished. Instead, local ordinances and designations govern when buildings can or cannot be altered or destroyed. The armory is not located in any of Boise’s historic districts and is not listed as a historic landmark by the City of Boise, so there is nothing in city code protecting it from redevelopment.
However, it is protected by a 2012 development agreement requiring the building to remain unchanged on the site and preventing any car-centric uses from being built there. This includes things like gas stations, funeral homes and “bikini bars.”
City council members asked several questions about the idea of making the armory a historic landmark. In response to a question on if this designation would block redeveloping the parking lot area of the site, Boise’s Historic Planner Richard Jarvis said he is not totally sure because of the new buildings’ location on the site and city code.
“I would have to dig deeper,” he said. “The National Park Services does consider site, not just the building itself, but the way the city ordinance is written I am not sure this would be prohibitive…I’m thinking that site development parcel probably could be developed if it were landmarked.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Clegg noted in her motion to approve the project that she didn’t think it was appropriate to make the armory a historic landmark immediately, but she was very open to the possibility in the future.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate to start into that discussion tonight because we don’t know what the outcome of it would be on the decision,” she said.
Council all moves toward redevelopment
The arguments against the project didn’t hold much sway with the Boise City Council.
City Council President Holli Woodings said she’s heard a number of visions for the armory over the years, but none of them ever worked out. She said this proposal is exciting to her because it brings housing to a neighborhood so close to jobs and great amenities and opens the possibility for a large commercial development to revitalize the armory at the same time.
“I am so thankful that someone is finally looking at this site seriously and looking at this site for its potential and possibility and has brought us something that I think makes good on that,” she said.
Hallyburton said he has been disappointed to see the armory with windows boarded up and other signs of disrepair over the years and has been pleased to see it improve. He’s excited to see the future of the area, but also is supportive of potentially making it a historic landmark later.
“There’s a lot of history in that area and surface-level parking is not something we’re looking at preserving, but I do understand the view and wanting to be able to ride and walk past and being able to see the armory,” he said. “It is going to change in that area, but there is still so much of it that is going to be preserved.”
Bageant voted against the motion to approve the project after Clegg added the condition requiring the developer to protect it from damage during construction, which the neighbors say could endanger the building’s historic status.
“The protectable interest is the historic character, which is protected at least in part by the development agreement and so in my mind the motion is correct, but I don’t think the condition is legally supported.”