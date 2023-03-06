It’s been over a year since Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act and the funds have started flowing into Idaho.
The $1 trillion funding package includes billions for highway construction, drinking water upgrades, expanded access to broadband, airport upgrades and other infrastructure projects. Some of the money is going to new projects, but lots of it is dedicated to powering up existing programs with project backlogs.
So, what is your taxpayer money buying in Idaho through this bill?
A fact sheet released by the federal government last fall showed Idaho got $1.77 billion through the legislation, with an average of $7.3 million allocated for each of the 165 projects in the Gem State. The majority of the projects were Airport Infrastructure Grants with 35 scattered around the state. Idaho also received funds to plan a charging network for electric vehicles.
Other projects included millions in extra funding for road improvements passed to the Idaho Transportation Department, funding for improvements to State Street in Boise, a large broadband project on the Shoshone-Bannock reservation in East Idaho and investments in sidewalks and other safety measures for cyclists and pedestrians in Nampa.
School districts also got cash to buy electric school buses and infrastructure to charge them.
State agencies got a boost with years of extra funds to address the backlog of aging drinking water facilities and requests to replace lead pipes. Another major project will tackle revitalizing roughly a million acres of publicly and privately owned forest in Southwest Idaho, and the state’s Weatherization Assistance Program got more than $19 million more money to help low-income Idahoans make their homes more energy efficient and weatherproof.
Highway system a big winner
Data released from the federal government on the package shows more than $700 million from the funding package came to the Idaho Transportation Department to supercharge the state’s program that funds bridge maintenance and replacement, highway funding and public transportation.
In fiscal year 2022 alone the bill added $119 million more to multiple programs run by the state, jump-starting major projects that have been on out of reach for years.
ITD spokesperson John Tomlinson told BoiseDev these funds are powering big projects like the I-86 and I-15 interchange in Pocatello, the I-90 and Idaho 41 interchange in Post Falls and and an interchange on I-15 in Fort Hall. The agency is also using the money to rehabilitate the Clearwater Memorial Bridge in Lewiston, build a tunnel for pedestrians and cyclists in American Falls near I-86 and upgrade a stretch of US 20 northeast of St. Anthony in East Idaho.
Funding from the package also funded pavement resurfacing and an extra southbound lane between Eagle Road and State Highway 44.
Another $12.4 million also went to improving transportation infrastructure along Highway 75 in the Wood River Valley. This project will add buss pullouts, bus stops, shelters, a park and ride, new sidewalks, pathways and tunnels to help pedestrians navigate their way to and from the bus.
Millions in drinking water upgrades
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is also a major recipient of funds from the infrastructure package.
The package is supercharging two of the agency’s existing loan programs and funding projects to deal with “emerging contaminants” in the state’s water systems, which include harmful chemicals like PFAS. There’s also money to replace lead water lines connecting homes to the drinking water system.
DEQ has two revolving loan funds, one for wastewater and one for drinking water. These funds allow municipalities to take out loans for projects and then pay them back over time, adding money back into the fund for more projects into the future. Typically both funds get around $7 million a year from the federal government to support more projects, but the bipartisan infrastructure package added an additional $17 million per year for wastewater projects and another $8 million per year for drinking water for the next five years.
The agency also will receive $28 million a year for the next five years to replace lead pipes carrying drinking water to Idahoans’ homes.
But, despite the infusion of cash from this program and the $300 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds DEQ received from the State of Idaho, DEQ’s Grants and Loans Bureau Chief MaryAnna Peavey said it won’t scratch the surface on the demand for water upgrades in the Gem State.
The state’s revolving loan funds received $1.2 billion in requests and another $100 million in requests for lead pipe replacements. The state also received a little over $3 million in requests to address emerging contaminants, which will be able to be met with the state funds.
“We believe we’ll be able to meet the statewide demand on the emerging contaminants side and as you can see we have a larger request than we do the funding for these other issues even though we’re getting a large increase of funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law,” Peavey said.
Fort Hall broadband and forest maintenance win big
One of the biggest allocations of infrastructure money in Idaho was $22 million to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe in Fort Hall for a project bringing faster broadband speeds to the tribe’s rural reservation. The Tribal Broadband Connectivity Grant from the federal government will help bring broadband to the over 577,000 acres of land on the reservation.
“The hopes are to increase our communication needs, which will help our telehealth resources and services for our people,” Shoshone-Bannock spokesperson Randy’L Teton said. “It will also help improve the access to remote learning for our local education system. It’s also going to help us access online training and telework for our workforce.”
As of last fall, when BoiseDev conducted most of the interviews for this story, Teton said the tribe was still in the planning process of determining what department of the tribal government would administer the broadband and where exactly the network will be laid to reach the most homes on the reservation.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Another major project funded by the infrastructure package is $17 million from the U.S. Forest Service to work on revitalizing a span of over two million acres of forest in and around the Boise and Payette National Forests. This restoration work in partnership with the Idaho Department of Lands includes removing buildup of dead trees and other flammable material, removing invasive species, harvesting timber for sale and replanting more trees to replenish the forest.
Idaho State Forester Craig Foss said when forests aren’t managed properly, they can fill up with material that chokes out new trees from growing and increases the risk of large fires. This build up makes it harder to do any controlled burns, which are healthy for forests.
“If there hasn’t been any management of that forest, and a lot of our federal forest really since the decline of forest management back in the 80s hasn’t had much, we’ve got some of those landscapes that haven’t been treated for 50 or 60 years and you can’t just go in there are start burning because you’ll end up with forest fires.”
Treasure Valley road and transit infrastructure a focus
Some of the biggest projects awarded to municipal governments from the infrastructure package include Valley Regional Transit, the Ada County Highway District and the City of Nampa.
Valley Regional Transit got a major boost from the infrastructure package with $17.3 million to help the agency acquire more electric buses for its fleet and another $8 million towards its upgrades on State Street. The agency and the city of Boise have been pouring lots of resources into the corridor, which has consistently been the best-performing route in the entire system.
Bre Brush, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean’s transportation advisor, said the funds will be to do improvements to the bus stops along a six mile stretch of the busy corridor. This includes real time bus route information available, accessible stations, improvements for cyclists and pedestrians near the stops and ticket machines for riders on the platform.
“(Mayor) McLean has made it a really consistent theme to work towards expediting the work on State Street by being ready for federal opportunities and being ready to compete for federal funds like this,” Brush said.
North Nampa is the focus of an $5 million grant through the infrastructure package in neighboring Canyon County. The two square mile neighborhood, which is generally located Northside Boulevard, 16th Street, Interstate 84 and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, is an older neighborhood that is designated as “economically distressed” by the federal government and lags behind the rest of the city in infrastructure investment.
The grant the city received will launch an in-depth planning study of the area to identify issues with crosswalks, sidewalk gaps and other problems that harm mobility in the neighborhood. Lauren Locklear, a grant writer with the city, said their research found 60% of people in the neighborhood don’t have cars.
This is only for the planning and design phase of the upgrades, which will take three years. A big part of this effort is to plan what projects should be built, when and how much they will cost, which will be constructed over the coming years. Locklear said this is an opportunity to get ahead on much-needed projects faster than otherwise expected.
“We’re really making our dollars stretch and our opportunities stretch with grants like this,” she said.
Infrastructure funds taking off at Boise Airport
Airports around Idaho were major recipients of grant funds through the infrastructure package and the Boise Airport was one of the biggest.
The state’s largest airport received nearly $1 million for energy efficiency projects in the terminal, including funds for an energy-efficient boiler to heat the terminal more efficiently and upgrades to skylights in the airport. The new skylights will help stop heat and air-conditioned air from escaping and make the building more efficient.
But, the largest allocation of money the airport received through the infrastructure package went toward reimbursing the airport for the strengthening, lengthening and widening of an existing taxiway to serve an Amazon facility.
The city signed a lease with Amazon for a cargo facility in November 2021 and used $14 million in airport funds to build out the access road, taxiway and apron around the warehouse for multiple tenants in the area. The idea was to be reimbursed for the costs once other tenants began leasing the apron around the warehouse, which meant it would then be eligible for federal grants.
Boise Airport spokesperson Shawna Samuelson told BoiseDev the project was initially projected to cost $22 million, but the actual cost came in much lower. Once SkyWest and the Idaho Transportation Department started also using the newly upgraded taxiway, it became reimbursable and the airport received $4.7 million toward the project from the infrastructure package. An Airport Improvement Program Grant also brought in $1.5 million to the project, bringing the federal reimbursement amount to roughly $6.2 million.
This covers about half the cost of the $13 million taxiway. The access road to the area, which is not reimbursable with federal dollars, cost about $1 million. The airport is still in the process of finalizing paperwork to receive reimbursement for building the shared apron around the Amazon warehouse.
Idaho’s EV charging network gets a boost
The bipartisan infrastructure package will pour nearly $30 million into an electric vehicle charging network over the next five years.
Richard Stover, with the Idaho Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources, said the funds will go toward the planning and development of an interconnected charging network throughout Idaho. The first step of the plan is the state hired a consultant to do a feasibility study to determine where Idaho would like to grow the stations and where they can be installed.
Right now, there are 153 publicly available charging stations with 381 ports in total. Of these, only 16 provide quicker charging speeds. Each station varies in price depending on their location and other factors, with installation costs ranging from $150,000 to up to $1.5 million.
A big factor in building out an EV charging network is placing the chargers at the proper intervals to ensure people are always close enough to a station to juice up their cars. Idaho’s rural geography and rugged terrain presents unique challenges to building a charging network and the feasibility study and design will try and find connectivity solutions despite these limitations.
“We will be looking at how those (remote) areas of the state can be served,” he said. “The geography of Idaho impacts how these funds can be used and they have to be on specific roadways or specific intervals or seek an exemption.”