It’s been over a year since Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act and the funds have started flowing into Idaho.

The $1 trillion funding package includes billions for highway construction, drinking water upgrades, expanded access to broadband, airport upgrades and other infrastructure projects. Some of the money is going to new projects, but lots of it is dedicated to powering up existing programs with project backlogs.


