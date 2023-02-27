Dev rendering

A rendering of the proposed 310-space Ridgeview RV Resort which would be located at 7680 Vallejo Road southwest of Boise.

 Rendering provided by BoiseDev courtesy of Griffin Marketing

Hours of testimony didn’t stop a proposal for a new RV resort to replace a shooting range southwest of Boise.

On Tuesday morning, the Ada County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a proposal from company Griffin Marketing to build the 310-space Ridgeview RV Resort at 7680 Vallejo Road. The roughly 40-acre property, which is located west of the southern end of Cole Road, is currently the home of shooting range Black Dog Clays.


