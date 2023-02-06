Support Local Journalism


Warm Springs Golf Course is getting a glow-up.

Earlier this year, an anonymous donor approached the City of Boise with an offer to donate $3.5 million toward a new combination community center and clubhouse for the Warm Springs Golf Course near the Greenbelt in Southeast Boise. The facility will serve golfers, as well as those who are using the Greenbelt or hiking nearby trails in the foothills near Table Rock.


