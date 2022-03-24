BOISE — With all the Treefort festivities, one might’ve missed the ceremony honoring Adelia Garro Simplot on Thursday afternoon in downtown Boise.
Around 200 people were in attendance, and the event included a performance from the Basque Dancers and remarks from a handful of notable figures, including two proclamations from Gov. Brad Little.
On the sunny, cloudless afternoon at the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, the ceremony was held by the Pioneer Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, who placed a DAR marker honoring Simplot.
Simplot is a fourth-generation Idahoan of Basque heritage, who holds a passion for preserving Basque culture through the historic buildings that make up the Basque Block.
Simplot’s conservation efforts began when she decided to save the Cyrus Jacobs/Uberuaga House in 1983. In 1986, she donated the house to the Basque Museum and Cultural Center. Now the house is the oldest surviving brick residence in Boise.
“It is difficult to stand here in 2022 and imagine downtown Boise without the Basque Block,” said Laura Dooley, regent of the Pioneer Chapter of DAR. “Keeping our city's history intact in such a tangible way provides the heart and soul of our downtown community.”
The other speakers included Marsi Woody, honorary chapter regent of the Pioneer Chapter; Annie Gavica, executive director of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center; and Denise Doring Van Buren, president general of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
In recognition of Simplot and Patty A. Miller, who have worked together for many years in their commitment to preserving Basque Heritage, Little made a proclamation declaring March 24 Adelia Garro Simplot and Patty A. Miller day in Idaho.
Both women credited their mothers in their honorary speeches on Thursday. Simplot’s mother was very passionate about history, which encouraged a young Adelia to become involved with Daughters of the American Revolution. Miller’s mother forced a teenage Patty to take dance classes at the Basque Block, she said, and she has been involved ever since.
According to a press release from Erin Taylor, spokesperson for the Idaho State Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Simplot was instrumental in other buildings being saved, including Cub Bar, now Bar Gernika.
She also helped form the Basque Cultural Center of Idaho, Inc., which was later renamed Basque Museum and Cultural Center, Inc., to promote Basque history and culture.
Apart from her work with the Basque Museum, Simplot has also served as the Community Relations Coordinator for the J.R. Simplot Company, is on the Ballet Advisory Board in Boise, is a board member with the Boise Philharmonic Association, and is on the Mount Vernon Ladies' Association.
She married her late husband Richard Simplot, son of J.R. Simplot, in 1953.