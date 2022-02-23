A California woman was arrested Tuesday after leading officers on a pursuit in Canyon County.
Tamica L. Chapman, 34, of Merced, California, was booked into the Canyon County Jail on felony charges of eluding an officer and aggravated assault, plus misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers.
Idaho State Police troopers were called to assist officers in Payette shortly after 1:30 p.m.; Chapman allegedly was driving well below posted speed limits, failing to stay in her lane and ran a red light on Highway 95, according to an ISP news release.
Chapman was driving so slowly at some points, the release said, that "dozens" of vehicles were logjammed behind her.
Chapman allegedly failed to pull over multiple times and, as she drove south on Highway 95 into Canyon County, drove the wrong way down streets in Parma.
An ISP trooper used a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) to attempt to stop Chapman near the junction of Highway 95 and Highway 20, but Chapman swerved to avoid the blockade. She drove toward more police vehicles before a second PIT brought her vehicle to a stop.
Chapman allegedly refused numerous commands to exit the vehicle, prompting officers to deploy an irritant powder.
Neither Chapman, nor the officers involved were injured, the release said.
Officers from the Payette, Fruitland, and Parma police departments, and the Canyon and Payette county sheriff's offices assisted ISP in the incident.