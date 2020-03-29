CALDWELL — Caldwell Police Department officers were engaged in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night that left a man in critical condition.
A police department news release said officers were dispatched at 7:45 p.m. to the 3000 block of Colorado Avenue in response to a call reporting shots fired. After an initial investigation officers were unable to locate a suspect or evidence of a shooting, the release said. A second call of shots fired came in at approximately 9:10 p.m. in the same area. When officers arrived Shane Farwell reportedly began shooting at the officers, who returned fire at Farwell, the release said.
Farwell was struck by officers' gunfire and later transported to Saint Alphonsus in Boise, where he is in critical condition.
Officers learned Farwell had an altercation earlier in the evening with his wife. As his wife was leaving he reportedly fired a weapon at her but did not hit her, the release said.
Officers learned Farwell then went to a neighbor’s house where he reportedly forced his way into their home and held them at gunpoint, the release said. Farwell then reportedly fired a shotgun at a vehicle that was driving by, the release said. Pellets from the shotgun shell struck a female in the vehicle who was later treated and released from West Valley Hospital for minor injuries.
It was about at this time that officers arrived on scene and the exchange of gunfire with Farwell took place. No officers were injured, the release said.
Four Caldwell Police Department officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure for such cases, the release said.
This investigation has been turned over to the Critical Incident Task Force. Idaho State Police is the lead in this investigation.