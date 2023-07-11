Four Killed University of Idaho Gag Order

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a motion hearing regarding a gag order June 9 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. 

 Zach Wilkinson - pool, Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Originally published July 11 on KTVB.COM.

The judge presiding over the case against the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students has issued a 37-day stay on the clock that is ticking to take him to trial.


