Patriot Front arrests

A group of 31 men with the white supremacy group Patriot Front were arrested after a traffic stop by multiple law enforcement agencies on June 11, 2022, on Northwest Boulevard in Coeur d’Alene.

 COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

Originally published Aug. 23 by the Spokesman-Review.

Four Patriot Front members have taken plea deals in the past week, and one member’s case was dismissed, after seven other members were convicted of conspiracy to riot in jury trials this summer.


