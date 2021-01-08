Meridian police on Friday arrested a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of lewd conduct and sexual exploitation of children.
Karla Ramirez of Caldwell is accused of having inappropriate contact and taking illicit photos and videos of children in her care.
Meridian police began the investigation into Ramirez in November after receiving a report of lewd conduct with a minor at a Meridian residence. Department of Homeland Security assisted the Meridian Police Department in the investigation, according to a press release from MPD.
Ramirez was arrested and transported to Ada County Jail on five counts felony lewd conduct with a minor and four counts felony sexual exploitation.
Based on this investigation, officers believe there may be other victims. If you have additional information please contact Ada County Dispatch 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers: 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343Cops.com or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.