A Montana man suspected of stealing a pickup truck in Oregon has been booked into the Canyon County Jail, after Idaho State Police troopers arrested him on the roof of a Caldwell pizza restaurant.
Idaho State Police said the agency received word Wednesday morning from Oregon State Police that a man driving a stolen pickup was heading into Idaho on Interstate 84. The pickup had been reported stolen earlier Wednesday morning from North Powder, Oregon.
An ISP trooper on patrol in Canyon County spotted the pickup at about 10:18 a.m. According to ISP, the trooper tried to pull over the driver, but the driver kept going. Another trooper deployed spike strips just west of Caldwell. The pickup went down an embankment and crashed into a fence at South 10th Avenue.
ISP said that's when the driver ran away, toward a pizza restaurant, where he climbed onto the roof.
Caldwell Police officers and ISP troopers accessed the roof with the help of a ladder truck from the Caldwell Fire Department. Officers arrested 25-year-old Justin Ray Ransford and booked him into the Canyon County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, eluding an officer, resisting and obstructing, and leaving the scene of a crash.
ISP dispatchers and Troopers were able to contact the owner of the pickup, who says the personal items inside the truck and the truck itself are very meaningful to the family. The truck will be returned to the owner.