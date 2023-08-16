Originally published Aug. 15 in the Spokesman-Review.
WALLACE – The 31-year-old man charged with the execution-style slayings of the Kellogg family with whom he shared a duplex waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 106. * WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Originally published Aug. 15 in the Spokesman-Review.
WALLACE – The 31-year-old man charged with the execution-style slayings of the Kellogg family with whom he shared a duplex waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday.
Majorjon Kaylor was scheduled to have his preliminary hearing, where prosecutors are required to present substantial evidence that Kaylor committed the crimes with which he’s charged, on Wednesday.
Kaylor waived his right to that hearing Monday, according to court records.
He is accused of killing Kenneth Guardipee, 65; his daughter Kenna Guardipee, 41; and her sons, Devin R. Smith, 18, and Aiken Smith, 16 in June. Kaylor is charged with four counts of premeditated first-degree murder and one count of burglary.
Kaylor told police he “snapped” after Devin Smith exposed himself to his young children.
Kellogg Police Chief Paul Twidt said the department had recommended a misdemeanor charge against Devin Smith to the prosecutor’s office but it had yet to be legally filed.
The Shoshone County Prosecutor’s Office announced in late June that they would not seek the death penalty against Kaylor.
An arraignment date had yet to be set in Kaylor’s case as of late Tuesday.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.