Majorjon Kaylor is escorted across the street to jail from the Shoshone County Courthouse after his first appearance in connection with the June shooting that killed four people.

 KATHY PLONKA/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

Originally published Aug. 15 in the Spokesman-Review.

WALLACE – The 31-year-old man charged with the execution-style slayings of the Kellogg family with whom he shared a duplex waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday.


