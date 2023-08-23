Lots of debate; trial date unchanged

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.

 August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last year has waived his right to a speedy trial, meaning his trial will no longer take place on Oct. 2.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, appeared in Latah County Court on Wednesday afternoon. His attorney, Anne Taylor, spoke on his behalf, asking the judge to waive his six-month trial date because she may not be ready by October. Under Idaho law, a trial has to take place six months from an arraignment unless the defendant waives that right. Kohberger was arraigned in Idaho on May 22 after being indicted by a grand jury.


