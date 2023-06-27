Four Killed University of Idaho

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom during a hearing Tuesday at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, Idaho. Defense attorneys for the man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students asked a judge Tuesday to order prosecutors to turn over more records, laying the groundwork for challenges to the case. 

Originally published June 27 on KTVB.COM.

MOSCOW — Latah County prosecutors have filed their intent to seek the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger, and his defense is doing everything it can to provide him with a fair trial — as his life is now on the line for the brutal stabbings of four University of Idaho students.


