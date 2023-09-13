Yvonne St Cyr

Stills from a Facebook Live video in which Yvonne St Cyr discusses storming the U.S. Capitol.

 KTVB

Originally published Sept. 13 on KTVB.COM.

An Idaho woman who was found guilty for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release on Wednesday, the Department of Justice said.


